June 2021 Report on Global COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Coated Paper Industry Market Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Coated paper is paper which has been coated by a mixture of materials or a polymer to impart certain qualities to the paper, including weight, surface gloss, smoothness or reduced ink absorbency. Various materials, including Kaolinite, calcium carbonate, Bentonite, and talc can be used to coat paper for high quality printing used in packaging industry and in magazines. The chalk or china clay is bound to the paper with synthetic viscosifiers, such as styrene-butadiene latexes and natural organic binders such as starch. The coating formulation may also contain chemical additives as dispersants, resins, or polyethylene to give water resistance and wet strength to the paper, or to protect against ultraviolet radiation.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-chronic-disease-management-software-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021—2026-2021-05-03

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-public-sector-software-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-2026-2021-05-04

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Coated Paper industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Coated Paper market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Coated Paper market covered in Chapter 12:

Packaging Corporation of America

Sappi

Oji Holdings

APP (Asia Pulp & Paper)

Ingredion

Twin Rivers Paper

Resolute Forest Products

Stora Enso

Resolute Forest Products

Michelman

Nippon Paper Industries

Arjowiggins

Penford Corporation

Port Hawkesbury Paper

Evergreen Packaging

Catalyst Paper

Mohawk Fine Papers

Arbor Private Investment

Kruger

UPM

Appleton Coated

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-octane-improver-fuel-additives-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-05-06

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Coated Paper market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Coated Fine Paper

Standard Coated Fine Paper

Coated Groundwood Paper

Low Coat Weight Papers

Art papers

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Coated Paper market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Publishing Industry

Art Industry

Package Industry

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-targeted-rna-sequencing-kits-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-05-08

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Coated Paper Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Coated Paper

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Coated Paper industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dynamics-in-post-pandemic-global-low-gluten-flour-industrysize-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-05-08

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Coated Paper Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Coated Paper Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Coated Paper Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Coated Paper Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Coated Paper Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Coated Paper Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Coated Paper

3.3 Coated Paper Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Coated Paper

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Coated Paper

3.4 Market Distributors of Coated Paper

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Coated Paper Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automatic-burst-strength-testers-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-05-11

4 Global Coated Paper Market, by Type

4.1 Global Coated Paper Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Coated Paper Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Coated Paper Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Coated Paper Value and Growth Rate of Coated Fine Paper

4.3.2 Global Coated Paper Value and Growth Rate of Standard Coated Fine Paper

4.3.3 Global Coated Paper Value and Growth Rate of Coated Groundwood Paper

4.3.4 Global Coated Paper Value and Growth Rate of Low Coat Weight Papers

4.3.5 Global Coated Paper Value and Growth Rate of Art papers

4.3.6 Global Coated Paper Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Coated Paper Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 050308410