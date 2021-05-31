June 2021 Report on Global COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Bio-Lubricant Industry Market Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Bio-Lubricant is mainly synthesized from vegetable oil and oilseeds and mostly made of esters, which are either natural, oleo chemical, or complex. These lubricating substances are synthesized from numerous cultures, usually rapeseed or sunflower, but can also be produced from exotic oils. Moreover, depending on the usage, fatty acids can also be derived from palm oil and coconut oil and these oils have distinguished properties in comparison to the oils that are commonly use, predominantly in terms of oxidation stability.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Bio-Lubricant industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Bio-Lubricant market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Bio-Lubricant market covered in Chapter 12:

Carl Bechem GmbH

Rsc Bio Solutions, Llc

Environmental Lubricants Manufacturing, Inc.

Biosynthetic Technologies

Emery Oleochemicals Group

Gemtek Products, Llc

Clarion Lubricants

Green Earth Technologies, Inc.

Albemarle Corp.

Panolin International Inc.

Kajo Chemie GmbH

Aarhuskarlshamn AB

Novvi SA

Pacific Bio Lubricants Ltd.

Benjn R. Vickers & Sons Ltd.

Intech energy systems pvt ltd

Rowe Mineralolwerk GmbH

Smart Earth Lubricants

Total S.A.

Renewable Lubricants

Chevron Corp.

Polnox Corp.

Desilube Technology, Inc.

The Hill and Griffith Co.

Dsi Ventures, Inc.

Fuchs Petrolub AG

Maryn International Ltd.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Bio-Lubricant market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Plant-based/Vegetable-based

Animal-based

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Bio-Lubricant market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Automotive Engine Oils

Greases

Process Oils

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Bio-Lubricant Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Bio-Lubricant

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Bio-Lubricant industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Bio-Lubricant Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Bio-Lubricant Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Bio-Lubricant Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Bio-Lubricant Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bio-Lubricant Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Bio-Lubricant Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Bio-Lubricant

3.3 Bio-Lubricant Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Bio-Lubricant

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Bio-Lubricant

3.4 Market Distributors of Bio-Lubricant

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Bio-Lubricant Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Bio-Lubricant Market, by Type

4.1 Global Bio-Lubricant Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Bio-Lubricant Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Bio-Lubricant Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Bio-Lubricant Value and Growth Rate of Plant-based/Vegetable-based

4.3.2 Global Bio-Lubricant Value and Growth Rate of Animal-based

4.4 Global Bio-Lubricant Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

..…continued.

