June 2021 Report on Global COVID-19 Outbreak-Global D-Glass Fiber Industry Market Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the D-Glass Fiber industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The D-Glass Fiber market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global D-Glass Fiber market covered in Chapter 12:

Vetrotex (Saint-Gobain)

CPIC

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

Sichuan Weibo New Material Group

Changzhou Tianma Group

PPG Industries

Nippon Electric Glass

Johns Manville

Jushi Group

Owens Corning Corporation

Lanxess

Ahlstrom

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the D-Glass Fiber market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

General-purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the D-Glass Fiber market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Wind

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 D-Glass Fiber Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of D-Glass Fiber

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the D-Glass Fiber industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global D-Glass Fiber Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global D-Glass Fiber Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global D-Glass Fiber Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global D-Glass Fiber Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on D-Glass Fiber Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of D-Glass Fiber Analysis

3.2 Major Players of D-Glass Fiber

3.3 D-Glass Fiber Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of D-Glass Fiber

3.3.3 Labor Cost of D-Glass Fiber

3.4 Market Distributors of D-Glass Fiber

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of D-Glass Fiber Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global D-Glass Fiber Market, by Type

4.1 Global D-Glass Fiber Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global D-Glass Fiber Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global D-Glass Fiber Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global D-Glass Fiber Value and Growth Rate of General-purpose Glass Fibers

4.3.2 Global D-Glass Fiber Value and Growth Rate of Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

4.4 Global D-Glass Fiber Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

..…continued.

