June 2021 Report on Global COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Industrial Lubricant Additives Industry Market Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Their performance is only possible because of these additives, the content of which may vary from under 1% for some industrial oils to more than 25% for certain metalworking lubricants. These additives are designed either to enhance the lubricants’ intrinsic properties, like resistance to oxidization, wear, friction or corrosion, or to add properties they do not possess naturally, such as detergence, dispersive power or alkalinity—with a view to neutralizing acid compounds— or even “extreme pressure” properties
Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Industrial Lubricant Additives industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Industrial Lubricant Additives market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Industrial Lubricant Additives market covered in Chapter 12:
Saint-Gobain
Adeka
BASF
Additiv Chemie Luers
Tianhe
Afton Chemical
Akzo Nobel
Vanderbilt
CLARIANT
Functional Products Inc.
PCAS
Chevron Oronite
Lubrizol
Sanyo Chemical Industries
Infineum
Chemtura
IPAC
Barton Petroleum
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Industrial Lubricant Additives market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Single Component
Additive Package
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Industrial Lubricant Additives market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Heavy Duty Motor Oil
Passenger Car Motor Oil
Metal Working Fluids
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Industrial Lubricant Additives Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Industrial Lubricant Additives
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Industrial Lubricant Additives industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Industrial Lubricant Additives Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Industrial Lubricant Additives Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Industrial Lubricant Additives Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Industrial Lubricant Additives Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Industrial Lubricant Additives Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Industrial Lubricant Additives Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Industrial Lubricant Additives
3.3 Industrial Lubricant Additives Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Industrial Lubricant Additives
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Industrial Lubricant Additives
3.4 Market Distributors of Industrial Lubricant Additives
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Industrial Lubricant Additives Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Industrial Lubricant Additives Market, by Type
4.1 Global Industrial Lubricant Additives Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Industrial Lubricant Additives Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Industrial Lubricant Additives Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Industrial Lubricant Additives Value and Growth Rate of Single Component
4.3.2 Global Industrial Lubricant Additives Value and Growth Rate of Additive Package
4.4 Global Industrial Lubricant Additives Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
..…continued.
