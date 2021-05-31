June 2021 Report on Global COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Biochar Industry Market Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Biochar is a charcoal that acts as a soil conditioner to help plants grow. It can be used in agricultural applications as well as in carbon collection and storage, unlike traditional charcoal, which is commonly used in fuels. Biochar, like ordinary charcoal, is a product of thermal cracking of biomass energy raw materials, and its main component is carbon molecules.
Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Biochar industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Biochar market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Biochar market covered in Chapter 12:
Liaoning Jinhefu Group
Diacarbon Energy
Hubei Jinri Ecology-Energy
Seek Bio-Technology (Shanghai)
Biochar Now
BioChar Products
Swiss Biochar GmbH
Carbon Terra
BlackCarbon
Cool Planet
Vega Biofuels
Agri-Tech Producers
ElementC6
Nanjing Qinfeng Crop-straw Technology
The Biochar Company
Kina
Carbon Gold
Pacific Biochar
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Biochar market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Agriculture Waste
Forestry Waste
Animal Manure
Biomass Plantation
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Biochar market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Agriculture
Forestry
Electricity generation
Climate change mitigation
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Biochar Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Biochar
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Biochar industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Biochar Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Biochar Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Biochar Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Biochar Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biochar Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Biochar Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Biochar
3.3 Biochar Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Biochar
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Biochar
3.4 Market Distributors of Biochar
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Biochar Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Biochar Market, by Type
4.1 Global Biochar Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Biochar Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Biochar Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Biochar Value and Growth Rate of Agriculture Waste
4.3.2 Global Biochar Value and Growth Rate of Forestry Waste
4.3.3 Global Biochar Value and Growth Rate of Animal Manure
4.3.4 Global Biochar Value and Growth Rate of Biomass Plantation
4.4 Global Biochar Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
..…continued.
