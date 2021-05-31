June 2021 Report on Global COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Biochar Industry Market Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Biochar is a charcoal that acts as a soil conditioner to help plants grow. It can be used in agricultural applications as well as in carbon collection and storage, unlike traditional charcoal, which is commonly used in fuels. Biochar, like ordinary charcoal, is a product of thermal cracking of biomass energy raw materials, and its main component is carbon molecules.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Biochar industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Biochar market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Biochar market covered in Chapter 12:

Liaoning Jinhefu Group

Diacarbon Energy

Hubei Jinri Ecology-Energy

Seek Bio-Technology (Shanghai)

Biochar Now

BioChar Products

Swiss Biochar GmbH

Carbon Terra

BlackCarbon

Cool Planet

Vega Biofuels

Agri-Tech Producers

ElementC6

Nanjing Qinfeng Crop-straw Technology

The Biochar Company

Kina

Carbon Gold

Pacific Biochar

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Biochar market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Agriculture Waste

Forestry Waste

Animal Manure

Biomass Plantation

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Biochar market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Agriculture

Forestry

Electricity generation

Climate change mitigation

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

