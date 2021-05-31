June 2021 Report on Global COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Fresh Produce Packaging Films Industry Market Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The packaging film is a thin plastic layer used to store, protect, market and distribute a variety of foods. It protects nutrients, colors, aromas, tastes, and maintains the function of the food. Packaging film also helps protect food from the harmful effects of microorganisms

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Fresh Produce Packaging Films industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Fresh Produce Packaging Films market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Fresh Produce Packaging Films market covered in Chapter 12:

Innovia Films

Uflex

Mondi Group

Cosmo Films

Amcor

Sonoco Products

DowDuPont

Tasdeer Holding

Sealed Air

Bemis

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Fresh Produce Packaging Films market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Polyamide (PA)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Fresh Produce Packaging Films market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Fruits

Vegetables

Flowers

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Fresh Produce Packaging Films Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Fresh Produce Packaging Films

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Fresh Produce Packaging Films industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Fresh Produce Packaging Films Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Fresh Produce Packaging Films Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Fresh Produce Packaging Films Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Fresh Produce Packaging Films Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fresh Produce Packaging Films Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Fresh Produce Packaging Films Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Fresh Produce Packaging Films

3.3 Fresh Produce Packaging Films Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fresh Produce Packaging Films

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Fresh Produce Packaging Films

3.4 Market Distributors of Fresh Produce Packaging Films

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Fresh Produce Packaging Films Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Fresh Produce Packaging Films Market, by Type

4.1 Global Fresh Produce Packaging Films Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Fresh Produce Packaging Films Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Fresh Produce Packaging Films Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Fresh Produce Packaging Films Value and Growth Rate of Polyamide (PA)

4.3.2 Global Fresh Produce Packaging Films Value and Growth Rate of Polyethylene (PE)

4.3.3 Global Fresh Produce Packaging Films Value and Growth Rate of Polypropylene (PP)

4.3.4 Global Fresh Produce Packaging Films Value and Growth Rate of Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

4.3.5 Global Fresh Produce Packaging Films Value and Growth Rate of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

4.3.6 Global Fresh Produce Packaging Films Value and Growth Rate of Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

4.3.7 Global Fresh Produce Packaging Films Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Fresh Produce Packaging Films Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

..…continued.

