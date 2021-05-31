June 2021 Report on Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market covered in Chapter 4:

ReaLizer

Arcam AB

Wuhan Binhu

TLS

GKN

EOS GmbH

3D Systems

SLM

Erasteel

Bright Laser Technologies

GKN Hoeganaes

ATI Powder Metals

Arconic

Sandvik AB

Concept Laser GmbH

Rio Tinto

Renishaw

Metalysis Technology

HC Starck

Miba AG

Hitachi Chemical

Syndaya

Exone

AP&C

Praxair Technology

Metco

LPW Technology

Huake 3D

Praxair

Carpenter

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Alloy

Stainless Steel

Precious Metal

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Academic Institutions

Healthcare & Dental

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Alloy

1.5.3 Stainless Steel

1.5.4 Precious Metal

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Academic Institutions

1.6.3 Healthcare & Dental

1.6.4 Automotive

1.6.5 Aerospace

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

……continued

