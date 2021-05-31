June 2021 Report on Global COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Argon Industry Market Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Argon gases are used for insulating windows to cover the space between glass panes to prevent cold air from coming inside the rooms. Argon is a versatile gas and is used for various welding applications such as welding of special alloys and production of light bulbs and lasers. Argon can also provide oxygen and nitrogen free environment for various heating processes. Argon is a colorless, odorless, inert gas sourced through the fractional distillation of liquid air. Although argon is nontoxic in nature, excessive contact can lead to asphyxiation.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bath-fitting-and-accessory-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-05-03

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dynamics-in-post-pandemic-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2020-2021-05-04-5175428

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Argon industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-glycogen-colorimetric-and-fluorometric-assay-kits-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-05-06

The Argon market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Argon market covered in Chapter 12:

Buzwair

Messer

Air Products

Gulf Cryo

American Gas Group

Air Water

Air Liquide

Linde

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Airgas

Praxair

BASF

Iwatani

Coregas

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Argon market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Liquid Argon

Gas Argon

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Argon market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Electronics

Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication

Imaging and Lighting

Food and Beverages

Chemicals

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-handheld-fingertip-pulse-oximeters-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-05-08

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Argon Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Argon

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Argon industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Argon Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Argon Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Argon Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Argon Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Argon Industry Development

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dynamics-in-post-pandemic-global-fat-free-salad-dressingssize-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-05-08

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Argon Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Argon

3.3 Argon Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Argon

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Argon

3.4 Market Distributors of Argon

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Argon Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Argon Market, by Type

4.1 Global Argon Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Argon Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Argon Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Argon Value and Growth Rate of Liquid Argon

4.3.2 Global Argon Value and Growth Rate of Gas Argon

4.4 Global Argon Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-autotransfusion-services-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021—2026-2021-05-11

5 Argon Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Argon Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Argon Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Argon Consumption and Growth Rate of Electronics (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Argon Consumption and Growth Rate of Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Argon Consumption and Growth Rate of Imaging and Lighting (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Argon Consumption and Growth Rate of Food and Beverages (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Argon Consumption and Growth Rate of Chemicals (2015-2020)

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 050308410