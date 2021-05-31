June 2021 Report on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry.

Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Heat-Treated High Strength Steel industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Heat-Treated High Strength Steel market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Heat-Treated High Strength Steel market covered in Chapter 12:

POSCO Group (South Korea)

Steel Authority of India Limited (India)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg)

Severstal JSC (Russia)

Baosteel Group Corporation (China)

Tata Steel (India)

Nucor Corporation (US)

ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany)

JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)

SSAB AB (Sweden)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

JSW Steel (India)

Voestalpine AG (Austria)

United States Steel Corporation (US)

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Heat-Treated High Strength Steel market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

High Strength Low Alloy

Dual Phase

Bake Hardenable

Carbon Manganese

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Heat-Treated High Strength Steel market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Light vehicles

Electric vehicles

Commercial vehicles

Yellow Goods & Mining Equipment

Construction

Aviation & Marine

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Heat-Treated High Strength Steel

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Heat-Treated High Strength Steel industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Heat-Treated High Strength Steel

3.3 Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Heat-Treated High Strength Steel

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Heat-Treated High Strength Steel

3.4 Market Distributors of Heat-Treated High Strength Steel

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Market, by Type

4.1 Global Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Value and Growth Rate of High Strength Low Alloy

4.3.2 Global Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Value and Growth Rate of Dual Phase

4.3.3 Global Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Value and Growth Rate of Bake Hardenable

4.3.4 Global Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Value and Growth Rate of Carbon Manganese

4.4 Global Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Consumption and Growth Rate of Light vehicles (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Consumption and Growth Rate of Electric vehicles (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial vehicles (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Consumption and Growth Rate of Yellow Goods & Mining Equipment (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Consumption and Growth Rate of Construction (2015-2020)

5.3.6 Global Heat-Treated High Strength Steel Consumption and Growth Rate of Aviation & Marine (2015-2020)

…continued

