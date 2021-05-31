June 2021 Report on Global Basketball Apparel Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The global Basketball Apparel market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Basketball Apparel market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Basketball Apparel industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Basketball Apparel Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Basketball Apparel market covered in Chapter 4:

Nike

Hongxing Erke Group

Columbia Sportswear

Point 3 Basketball

Xtep

PEAK

361 Degrees

Lining

PUMA

New Balance

ASICS

VF

Decathlon

Under Armour

Adidas

ANTA

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Basketball Apparel market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Basketball Clothes

Basketball Pants

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Basketball Apparel market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Kids

Men

Women

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Basketball Apparel Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Basketball Clothes

1.5.3 Basketball Pants

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Basketball Apparel Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Kids

1.6.3 Men

1.6.4 Women

1.7 Basketball Apparel Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Basketball Apparel Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Basketball Apparel Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Basketball Apparel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Basketball Apparel

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Basketball Apparel

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Basketball Apparel Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Nike

4.1.1 Nike Basic Information

4.1.2 Basketball Apparel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Nike Basketball Apparel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Nike Business Overview

4.2 Hongxing Erke Group

4.2.1 Hongxing Erke Group Basic Information

4.2.2 Basketball Apparel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Hongxing Erke Group Basketball Apparel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Hongxing Erke Group Business Overview

4.3 Columbia Sportswear

4.3.1 Columbia Sportswear Basic Information

4.3.2 Basketball Apparel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Columbia Sportswear Basketball Apparel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Columbia Sportswear Business Overview

4.4 Point 3 Basketball

4.4.1 Point 3 Basketball Basic Information

4.4.2 Basketball Apparel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Point 3 Basketball Basketball Apparel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Point 3 Basketball Business Overview

4.5 Xtep

4.5.1 Xtep Basic Information

4.5.2 Basketball Apparel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Xtep Basketball Apparel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Xtep Business Overview

4.6 PEAK

4.6.1 PEAK Basic Information

4.6.2 Basketball Apparel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 PEAK Basketball Apparel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 PEAK Business Overview

4.7 361 Degrees

4.7.1 361 Degrees Basic Information

4.7.2 Basketball Apparel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 361 Degrees Basketball Apparel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 361 Degrees Business Overview

4.8 Lining

4.8.1 Lining Basic Information

4.8.2 Basketball Apparel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Lining Basketball Apparel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Lining Business Overview

4.9 PUMA

4.9.1 PUMA Basic Information

4.9.2 Basketball Apparel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 PUMA Basketball Apparel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 PUMA Business Overview

4.10 New Balance

4.10.1 New Balance Basic Information

4.10.2 Basketball Apparel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 New Balance Basketball Apparel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 New Balance Business Overview

4.11 ASICS

4.11.1 ASICS Basic Information

4.11.2 Basketball Apparel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 ASICS Basketball Apparel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 ASICS Business Overview

4.12 VF

4.12.1 VF Basic Information

4.12.2 Basketball Apparel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 VF Basketball Apparel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 VF Business Overview

4.13 Decathlon

4.13.1 Decathlon Basic Information

4.13.2 Basketball Apparel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Decathlon Basketball Apparel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Decathlon Business Overview

4.14 Under Armour

4.14.1 Under Armour Basic Information

4.14.2 Basketball Apparel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Under Armour Basketball Apparel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Under Armour Business Overview

4.15 Adidas

4.15.1 Adidas Basic Information

4.15.2 Basketball Apparel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Adidas Basketball Apparel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Adidas Business Overview

4.16 ANTA

4.16.1 ANTA Basic Information

4.16.2 Basketball Apparel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 ANTA Basketball Apparel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 ANTA Business Overview

5 Global Basketball Apparel Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Basketball Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Basketball Apparel Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Basketball Apparel Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Basketball Apparel Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Basketball Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Basketball Apparel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Basketball Apparel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Basketball Apparel Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Basketball Apparel Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Basketball Apparel Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Basketball Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Basketball Apparel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Basketball Apparel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Basketball Apparel Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Basketball Apparel Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Basketball Apparel Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Basketball Apparel Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Basketball Apparel Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Basketball Apparel Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Basketball Apparel Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Basketball Apparel Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Basketball Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Basketball Apparel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Basketball Apparel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Basketball Apparel Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Basketball Apparel Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Basketball Apparel Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Basketball Apparel Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Basketball Apparel Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Basketball Apparel Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Basketball Apparel Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Basketball Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Basketball Apparel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Basketball Apparel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Basketball Apparel Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Basketball Apparel Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Basketball Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Basketball Apparel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Basketball Apparel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Basketball Apparel Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Basketball Apparel Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Basketball Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Basketball Apparel Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Basketball Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Basketball Apparel Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Basketball Apparel Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Basketball Clothes Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Basketball Pants Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Basketball Apparel Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Basketball Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Basketball Apparel Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Basketball Apparel Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Kids Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Men Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Women Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Basketball Apparel Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Basketball Apparel Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Basketball Apparel Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Basketball Apparel Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Basketball Apparel Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Basketball Apparel Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Basketball Apparel Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Basketball Apparel Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Basketball Apparel Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Basketball Apparel Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Basketball Apparel Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

