June 2021 Report on Global Equestrian Apparel Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The global Equestrian Apparel market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Equestrian Apparel market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Equestrian Apparel industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Equestrian Apparel Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Equestrian Apparel market covered in Chapter 4:

Waldhausen

Albert Kerbl GmbH

Cavallo

Equestrian Stockholm

UVEX

Pikeur

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Equestrian Apparel market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Clothes

Boots

Helmets

Gloves

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Equestrian Apparel market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Female

Male

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Clothes

1.5.3 Boots

1.5.4 Helmets

1.5.5 Gloves

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Female

1.6.3 Male

1.7 Equestrian Apparel Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Equestrian Apparel Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Equestrian Apparel Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Equestrian Apparel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Equestrian Apparel

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Equestrian Apparel

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Equestrian Apparel Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Waldhausen

4.1.1 Waldhausen Basic Information

4.1.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Waldhausen Equestrian Apparel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Waldhausen Business Overview

4.2 Albert Kerbl GmbH

4.2.1 Albert Kerbl GmbH Basic Information

4.2.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Albert Kerbl GmbH Equestrian Apparel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Albert Kerbl GmbH Business Overview

4.3 Cavallo

4.3.1 Cavallo Basic Information

4.3.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Cavallo Equestrian Apparel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Cavallo Business Overview

4.4 Equestrian Stockholm

4.4.1 Equestrian Stockholm Basic Information

4.4.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Equestrian Stockholm Equestrian Apparel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Equestrian Stockholm Business Overview

4.5 UVEX

4.5.1 UVEX Basic Information

4.5.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 UVEX Equestrian Apparel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 UVEX Business Overview

4.6 Pikeur

4.6.1 Pikeur Basic Information

4.6.2 Equestrian Apparel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Pikeur Equestrian Apparel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Pikeur Business Overview

5 Global Equestrian Apparel Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Equestrian Apparel Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Equestrian Apparel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Equestrian Apparel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Equestrian Apparel Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Equestrian Apparel Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Equestrian Apparel Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Equestrian Apparel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Equestrian Apparel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Equestrian Apparel Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Equestrian Apparel Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Equestrian Apparel Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Equestrian Apparel Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Equestrian Apparel Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Equestrian Apparel Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Equestrian Apparel Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Equestrian Apparel Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Equestrian Apparel Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Equestrian Apparel Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Equestrian Apparel Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Equestrian Apparel Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Equestrian Apparel Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Equestrian Apparel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Equestrian Apparel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Equestrian Apparel Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Equestrian Apparel Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Equestrian Apparel Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Clothes Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Boots Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Helmets Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 Gloves Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Equestrian Apparel Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Equestrian Apparel Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Female Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Male Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Equestrian Apparel Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Equestrian Apparel Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Equestrian Apparel Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Equestrian Apparel Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Equestrian Apparel Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Equestrian Apparel Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Equestrian Apparel Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Equestrian Apparel Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Equestrian Apparel Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Equestrian Apparel Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Clothes Features

Figure Boots Features

Figure Helmets Features

Figure Gloves Features

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Equestrian Apparel Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Female Description

Figure Male Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Equestrian Apparel Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Equestrian Apparel Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Equestrian Apparel

Figure Production Process of Equestrian Apparel

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Equestrian Apparel

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Waldhausen Profile

Table Waldhausen Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Albert Kerbl GmbH Profile

Table Albert Kerbl GmbH Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Cavallo Profile

Table Cavallo Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Equestrian Stockholm Profile

Table Equestrian Stockholm Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table UVEX Profile

Table UVEX Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Pikeur Profile

Table Pikeur Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Figure Global Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Equestrian Apparel Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Revenue ($) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure North America Equestrian Apparel Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table North America Equestrian Apparel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Equestrian Apparel Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Equestrian Apparel Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure North America Equestrian Apparel Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table North America Equestrian Apparel Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Equestrian Apparel Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Equestrian Apparel Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure North America Equestrian Apparel Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure United States Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Canada Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Mexico Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Equestrian Apparel Revenue ($) Growth (2015-2020)

Table Europe Equestrian Apparel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Equestrian Apparel Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Equestrian Apparel Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Europe Equestrian Apparel Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table Europe Equestrian Apparel Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Equestrian Apparel Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Equestrian Apparel Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Europe Equestrian Apparel Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure Germany Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure UK Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure France Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Italy Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Spain Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Russia Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure China Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Japan Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South Korea Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Australia Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure India Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Southeast Asia Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure Saudi Arabia Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure UAE Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Egypt Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Nigeria Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South Africa Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Equestrian Apparel Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table South America Equestrian Apparel Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table South America Equestrian Apparel Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table South America Equestrian Apparel Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table South America Equestrian Apparel Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure South America Equestrian Apparel Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure South America Equestrian Apparel Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure Brazil Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Argentina Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Columbia Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Chile Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Sales by Types (2015-2020)

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Share by Types (2015-2020)

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Revenue ($) by Types (2015-2020)

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Revenue Share by Types (2015-2020)

Figure Global Clothes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Clothes Price (2015-2020)

Figure Global Boots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Boots Price (2015-2020)

Figure Global Helmets Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Helmets Price (2015-2020)

Figure Global Gloves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Gloves Price (2015-2020)

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Sales by Applications (2015-2020)

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Share by Applications (2015-2020)

Figure Global Female Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Female Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Male Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Male Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Equestrian Apparel Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

Figure Global Equestrian Apparel Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Revenue Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Figure North America Equestrian Apparel Sales Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure North America Equestrian Apparel Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure Europe Equestrian Apparel Sales Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure Europe Equestrian Apparel Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Sales Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure Asia-Pacific Equestrian Apparel Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel Sales Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure Middle East and Africa Equestrian Apparel Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure South America Equestrian Apparel Sales Forecast (2020-2026)

Figure South America Equestrian Apparel Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Market Share Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Revenue Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Revenue Market Share Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Sales Market Share Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Revenue Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

Table Global Equestrian Apparel Revenue Market Share Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

……. Continued

