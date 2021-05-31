June 2021 Report on Global Plastic Tanks Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry.
Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Plastic Tanks industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Plastic Tanks market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Plastic Tanks market covered in Chapter 12:
Promax Plastics
Cotterill Civils
National Poly Industries
GHP Manufacturing
Enduramaxx Limited
Emiliana Serbatoi
Al Bassam International Factories
Elkhart Plastics
National Tank Outlet
Carbery Plastics Limited
Rototank
Nova Plastic Industries
Sintex Industries
American Tank
Niplast Storage Tanks
Plastic Proget European (PPE)
Karplas Composite Plastic Fiberglass
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Plastic Tanks market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Polyethylene
PVC
Other Materials
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Plastic Tanks market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Chemistry Industry
Oil & Gas Industry
Restaurant
Water Treatment Industry
Other Industries
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Plastic Tanks Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Plastic Tanks
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Plastic Tanks industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Plastic Tanks Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Plastic Tanks Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Plastic Tanks Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Plastic Tanks Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Plastic Tanks Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Plastic Tanks Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Plastic Tanks
3.3 Plastic Tanks Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Plastic Tanks
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Plastic Tanks
3.4 Market Distributors of Plastic Tanks
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Plastic Tanks Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Plastic Tanks Market, by Type
4.1 Global Plastic Tanks Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Plastic Tanks Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Plastic Tanks Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Plastic Tanks Value and Growth Rate of Polyethylene
4.3.2 Global Plastic Tanks Value and Growth Rate of PVC
4.3.3 Global Plastic Tanks Value and Growth Rate of Other Materials
4.4 Global Plastic Tanks Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
…continued
