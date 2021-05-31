June 2021 Report on Global Sneaker Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The global Sneaker market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Sneaker market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Sneaker industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Sneaker Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Sneaker market covered in Chapter 4:
Diadora
BasicNet S.p.A.
ANTA Sports Products Limited
New Balance
Jack Wolfskin
VF Corporation
Wolverine World Wide, Inc.
Nike, Inc.
Adidas AG
Iconix Brand Group, Inc
Lotto Sport Italia
Bata Brands
Li Ning Company Limited
Asics Corporation
Columbia Sportswear Company
Puma SE
Mizuno Corporation
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Sneaker market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
High-tops
Low-tops
Slip-ons
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Sneaker market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Online sale
Specialty store
Supermarket
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Sneaker Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 High-tops
1.5.3 Low-tops
1.5.4 Slip-ons
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Sneaker Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Online sale
1.6.3 Specialty store
1.6.4 Supermarket
1.6.5 Others
1.7 Sneaker Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Sneaker Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Sneaker Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Sneaker Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Sneaker
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Sneaker
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Sneaker Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Diadora
4.1.1 Diadora Basic Information
4.1.2 Sneaker Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Diadora Sneaker Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Diadora Business Overview
4.2 BasicNet S.p.A.
4.2.1 BasicNet S.p.A. Basic Information
4.2.2 Sneaker Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 BasicNet S.p.A. Sneaker Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 BasicNet S.p.A. Business Overview
4.3 ANTA Sports Products Limited
4.3.1 ANTA Sports Products Limited Basic Information
4.3.2 Sneaker Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 ANTA Sports Products Limited Sneaker Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 ANTA Sports Products Limited Business Overview
4.4 New Balance
4.4.1 New Balance Basic Information
4.4.2 Sneaker Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 New Balance Sneaker Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 New Balance Business Overview
4.5 Jack Wolfskin
4.5.1 Jack Wolfskin Basic Information
4.5.2 Sneaker Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Jack Wolfskin Sneaker Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Jack Wolfskin Business Overview
4.6 VF Corporation
4.6.1 VF Corporation Basic Information
4.6.2 Sneaker Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 VF Corporation Sneaker Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 VF Corporation Business Overview
4.7 Wolverine World Wide, Inc.
4.7.1 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Basic Information
4.7.2 Sneaker Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Sneaker Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Business Overview
4.8 Nike, Inc.
4.8.1 Nike, Inc. Basic Information
4.8.2 Sneaker Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Nike, Inc. Sneaker Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Nike, Inc. Business Overview
4.9 Adidas AG
4.9.1 Adidas AG Basic Information
4.9.2 Sneaker Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Adidas AG Sneaker Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 Adidas AG Business Overview
4.10 Iconix Brand Group, Inc
4.10.1 Iconix Brand Group, Inc Basic Information
4.10.2 Sneaker Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.10.3 Iconix Brand Group, Inc Sneaker Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.10.4 Iconix Brand Group, Inc Business Overview
4.11 Lotto Sport Italia
4.11.1 Lotto Sport Italia Basic Information
4.11.2 Sneaker Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.11.3 Lotto Sport Italia Sneaker Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.11.4 Lotto Sport Italia Business Overview
4.12 Bata Brands
4.12.1 Bata Brands Basic Information
4.12.2 Sneaker Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.12.3 Bata Brands Sneaker Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.12.4 Bata Brands Business Overview
4.13 Li Ning Company Limited
4.13.1 Li Ning Company Limited Basic Information
4.13.2 Sneaker Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.13.3 Li Ning Company Limited Sneaker Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.13.4 Li Ning Company Limited Business Overview
4.14 Asics Corporation
4.14.1 Asics Corporation Basic Information
4.14.2 Sneaker Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.14.3 Asics Corporation Sneaker Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.14.4 Asics Corporation Business Overview
4.15 Columbia Sportswear Company
4.15.1 Columbia Sportswear Company Basic Information
4.15.2 Sneaker Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.15.3 Columbia Sportswear Company Sneaker Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.15.4 Columbia Sportswear Company Business Overview
4.16 Puma SE
4.16.1 Puma SE Basic Information
4.16.2 Sneaker Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.16.3 Puma SE Sneaker Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.16.4 Puma SE Business Overview
4.17 Mizuno Corporation
4.17.1 Mizuno Corporation Basic Information
4.17.2 Sneaker Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.17.3 Mizuno Corporation Sneaker Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.17.4 Mizuno Corporation Business Overview
5 Global Sneaker Market Analysis by Regions
5.1 Global Sneaker Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
5.1.1 Global Sneaker Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Sneaker Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.4 Asia-Pacific Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.5 Middle East and Africa Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
5.6 South America Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6 North America Sneaker Market Analysis by Countries
6.1 North America Sneaker Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
6.1.1 North America Sneaker Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.2 North America Sneaker Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
6.1.3 North America Sneaker Market Under COVID-19
6.2 United States Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.2.1 United States Sneaker Market Under COVID-19
6.3 Canada Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Mexico Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 Europe Sneaker Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 Europe Sneaker Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Sneaker Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Sneaker Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.3 Europe Sneaker Market Under COVID-19
7.2 Germany Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.2.1 Germany Sneaker Market Under COVID-19
7.3 UK Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.3.1 UK Sneaker Market Under COVID-19
7.4 France Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.4.1 France Sneaker Market Under COVID-19
7.5 Italy Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.5.1 Italy Sneaker Market Under COVID-19
7.6 Spain Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.6.1 Spain Sneaker Market Under COVID-19
7.7 Russia Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7.7.1 Russia Sneaker Market Under COVID-19
8 Asia-Pacific Sneaker Market Analysis by Countries
8.1 Asia-Pacific Sneaker Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sneaker Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sneaker Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Sneaker Market Under COVID-19
8.2 China Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.2.1 China Sneaker Market Under COVID-19
8.3 Japan Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.3.1 Japan Sneaker Market Under COVID-19
8.4 South Korea Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.4.1 South Korea Sneaker Market Under COVID-19
8.5 Australia Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6 India Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.6.1 India Sneaker Market Under COVID-19
8.7 Southeast Asia Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
8.7.1 Southeast Asia Sneaker Market Under COVID-19
9 Middle East and Africa Sneaker Market Analysis by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Sneaker Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sneaker Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sneaker Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Sneaker Market Under COVID-19
9.2 Saudi Arabia Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.3 UAE Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.4 Egypt Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.5 Nigeria Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
9.6 South Africa Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10 South America Sneaker Market Analysis by Countries
10.1 South America Sneaker Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
10.1.1 South America Sneaker Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
10.1.2 South America Sneaker Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)
10.1.3 South America Sneaker Market Under COVID-19
10.2 Brazil Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.2.1 Brazil Sneaker Market Under COVID-19
10.3 Argentina Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.4 Columbia Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
10.5 Chile Sneaker Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
11 Global Sneaker Market Segment by Types
11.1 Global Sneaker Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
11.1.1 Global Sneaker Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
11.1.2 Global Sneaker Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
11.2 High-tops Sales and Price (2015-2020)
11.3 Low-tops Sales and Price (2015-2020)
11.4 Slip-ons Sales and Price (2015-2020)
11.5 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)
12 Global Sneaker Market Segment by Applications
12.1 Global Sneaker Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.1 Global Sneaker Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.2 Global Sneaker Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.2 Online sale Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.3 Specialty store Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.4 Supermarket Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.5 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
13 Sneaker Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)
13.1 Global Sneaker Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)
13.2 Sneaker Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)
13.2.1 North America Sneaker Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13.2.2 Europe Sneaker Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Sneaker Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Sneaker Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13.2.5 South America Sneaker Market Forecast (2020-2026)
13.3 Sneaker Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)
13.4 Sneaker Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)
13.5 Sneaker Market Forecast Under COVID-19
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology
14.2 Research Data Source
