June 2021 Report on Global Paint and Coatings Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry.

Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Paint and Coatings industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Paint and Coatings market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Paint and Coatings market covered in Chapter 12:

Hempel A/S

Dow Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Asian Paints Ltd.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Wilh. Becker Holding GmbH

Masco Corporation

Berger Paints India Ltd.

Diamond Vogel Paints

The Valspar Corporation

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Akzo Nobel NV

Jotun A/S

BASF SE

KCC Corporation

Tikkurila Oyj

Axalta Coating Systems

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Paint and Coatings market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Solvent-based Coatings

Waterborne Coatings

High-solids Coatings

Powder Coatings

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Paint and Coatings market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Automotives

Medical & Healthcare

Residential

Commercial

Marine

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Paint and Coatings Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Paint and Coatings

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Paint and Coatings industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Paint and Coatings Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Paint and Coatings Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Paint and Coatings Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Paint and Coatings Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Paint and Coatings Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Paint and Coatings Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Paint and Coatings

3.3 Paint and Coatings Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Paint and Coatings

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Paint and Coatings

3.4 Market Distributors of Paint and Coatings

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Paint and Coatings Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

…continued

