Plastic Waste Management Market Applications, Future Trends, Recent Demand, Growth Analysis, Insights, Types, Outlook, Size and Forecasts Report 2027

The global plastic waste management market is projected to reach value of USD 40.80 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market are maintaining the organization’s reputation, promoting the concept of sustainable development , reducing the usage of plastics Plastic destroys fertility of soil. Plastics contain harmful chemicals, which increases death rates of all living organisms on the planet.

The researchers find out why sales of Plastic Waste Management are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2028. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Plastic Waste Management industry.

Further Key Findings from Report Suggest:

In May 2019, Veolia Environment and LC Packaging entered into a strategic agreement for reduction of flexible packaging waste globally. This agreement would result in better services to resolve waste management issues. Veolia Environment is a France-based transnational organization specializing in the following three service and utility areas: water management, waste management, and energy services.

Durable plastics, used in most of the convenience goods for packaging, are often discarded after a single use and they tend to have a minimum life of three years. Convenience goods include automobiles, computers, household appliances, carpets, and fabrics. Durable goods are still very high on demand , as design engineers, manufacturers, and even consumers rely on their performance, low cost, and design benefits.

Governments can generate revenues from plastic waste management. Governments of countries in North America and Europe have already enforced strict regulations and laws for reducing the carbon dioxide emission level. Hence, the market in these regions is well developed.

Prominent players operating in the market are Veolia Environment, SUEZ, Waste Management, Inc, Republic Services, Waste Connections, Inc, Biffa, Stericycle, Clean Harbors, Covanta Holding Corporation, and United Plastic Recycling, Inc.

A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyse how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A quick review of the realistic competitors makes the overall study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are helping product owners’ size up their business further add value to the overall study.

Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Others

Service Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Recycling

Energy Recovery

Landfills

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Packaging

Construction

Textile

Building & Construction

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

