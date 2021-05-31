Plant-based Protein Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

The global Plant-based Protein Market will be worth USD 16.63 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest research report on the Plant-based Protein market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 is involved in screening the business environment and the companies operating in the Plant-based Protein industry. Importantly, the research sheds a lot of light on their winning strategies to help stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing executives stay ahead in the competition. Besides, the industry is thoroughly weighed upon on the basis of the total revenue generated as well as the output/volume produced year after year. Other aspects including but not limited to the market drivers, key opportunities and probable restraints are thoroughly assessed during the study.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Plant-based Protein Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/395

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2019, Watson, a non-dairy ingredient solutions business headquartered in the U.S., was acquired by Glanbia PLC. Watson is a manufacturer and supplier of high-quality custom nutrient premix, food and beverage, bakery ingredient, personal care and supplement industries, and edible film and material conditioning solutions.

The dry form segment held the largest market share of 59.6% in 2019. Increasing demand for protein concentrates has resulted in the growing utilization of the dry form of processing of protein for the production of the concentrates.

Protein Isolates are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. The protein isolates can easily be mixed with different food products and easy to digest, which has increased its demand among the health-conscious population.

The food Ingredients segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing demand for low-calorie and meat-free food products.

Soy protein accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the advancements in food science and processing technology and availability of the textured soy products in the global nutrition industry.

Key participants include CARGILL, ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND (ADM), DuPont, ROQUETTE FRÈRES, GLANBIA, WILMAR INTERNATIONAL, DSM, KERRY GROUP, EMSLAND GROUP, and INGREDION, among others.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Protein Concentrates

Protein Isolates

Textured Protein

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid

Dry

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food Ingredients

Animal Feed

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pea

Soy

Wheat

Others (Rice, Potato, Canola, and Oats)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Plant-based Protein market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Plant-based Protein market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

