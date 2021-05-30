Apheresis Market Trends, Segmentation, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Apheresis Market by Product [Device (Centrifugation, Membrane Separation) Disposable], Procedure (Donor, Therapeutic), Application (Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis), Technology, End-User (Hospital, Blood Collection Center), Region – Global Forecast to 2025 The global apheresis market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The leading players in this market include Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Cerus Corporation (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan), and Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan).

The market for apheresis is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing number of trauma and injury cases, the increasing demand for source plasma from biopharmaceutical companies, the rising demand for blood components and growing concerns regarding blood safety, the increase in the number of complex surgical procedures, and the favorable reimbursement for apheresis procedures.

“In 2018, the apheresis disposables segment accounted for the largest share of the market.”

On the basis of product, the apheresis disposables segment accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its recurrent use, increasing blood donations using apheresis devices, increasing number of therapeutic apheresis procedures, and favorable reimbursement policies for apheresis procedures.

“In 2018, the Automated Blood Collection (Donor Apheresis) segment accounted for the largest share of the market.”

On the basis of procedure, theautomated blood collection (donor apheresis) segment accounted for the largest share of theapheresis market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of blood component donations using apheresis devices and the increasing demand for source plasma from biopharmaceutical companies.

“In 2018, the centrifugation segment accounted for the largest share of the market.”

On the basis of technology, the centrifugation segment accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2018.The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by centrifugation over membrane separation, such as its high efficiency and its ability to separate all types of blood components.

“In 2018, the plasmapheresis segment accounted for the largest share of the market.”

On the basis of application, the plasmapheresis segment accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2018.The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for plasma from biopharmaceutical companies and the use of plasmapheresis as a key therapeutic apheresis procedure.

“In 2018, the blood collection centers and blood component providers segment accounted for the largest share of the market.”

On the basis of end user, theblood collection centers and blood component providers segment accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2018.The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising number of blood component donations, a growing number of blood centers, and increasing awareness.

“APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

The APAC market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this market can be attributed to therapid growth in geriatric population, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing per capita income of the middle-class population in the region, rising focus of key market players on emerging APAC countries, and the increasing accessibility to a range of products with leading players entering these lucrative geographical regions.

The breakdown of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–25%

Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–25% By Designation: C-level–35%, Director Level–25%, and Others–40%

C-level–35%, Director Level–25%, and Others–40% By Region: North America–40%, Europe–20%, Asia Pacific–25%,Latin America–10%, Middle East & Africa–5%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the various apheresis devices and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the apheresis market for different segments such as product, technology, procedure, application,end user,and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.2.1 Markets Covered

1.2.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Research

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation Approach

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.4.1 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Apheresis Market Overview

4.2 Europe: Apheresis Market, By Application

4.3 Geographic Snapshot of the Apheresis Market (2018)

4.4 Geographic Mix: Apheresis Market, 2019–2025 (USD Million)

4.5 Apheresis Market: Developing vs. Developed Markets, 2019 vs. 2025 (USD Million)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Growing Number of Trauma and Injury Cases

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Source Plasma From Biopharmaceutical Companies

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Blood Components and Growing Concerns Regarding Blood Safety

5.2.1.4 Increase in the Number of Complex Surgical Procedures

5.2.1.5 Favorable Reimbursement for Apheresis Procedures

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Apheresis Devices & Therapeutic Apheresis Procedures and Installation of Apheresis Devices Through Rental Model

5.2.2.2 Fewer Blood Donations Using Apheresis Due to Lack of Awareness

5.2.2.3 Stringent Donor Recruitment Criteria

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Apheresis for Leukemia and Pediatric Patients

5.2.3.2 Emerging Economies With Increasing Investments From Government Bodies and Leading Players

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Recruitment of Voluntary Non-Remunerated Donors

5.2.4.2 Safety of Blood Transfusion in Developing Countries

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Industry Trends

6.1.1 New Indications for Plasma Products

6.1.2 Increasing Number of Collaborations, Agreements, and Partnerships

6.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

6.2.1 Threat From New Entrants

6.2.2 Threat From Substitutes

6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.3 Regulatory Analysis

6.3.1 North America

6.3.1.1 US

6.3.1.2 Canada

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.3.1 Japan

6.3.3.2 China

6.3.3.3 India

7 Apheresis Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Apheresis Disposables

7.2.1 Recurrent Use of Apheresis Disposables to Drive Growth in This Market Segment

7.3 Apheresis Devices

7.3.1 Centrifugal Apheresis Devices

7.3.1.1 Increasing Installation of Centrifugal Apheresis Devices in Hospitals for Therapeutic Apheresis Drives Market Growth

7.3.2 Membrane Separators

7.3.2.1 Difficulties in Separating Huge Volumes of Plasma From Milliliters of Whole Blood—A Key Factor Limiting the Adoption of These Devices

8 Apheresis Market, By Procedure

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automated Blood Collection (Donor Apheresis)

8.2.1 Increasing Number of Blood Component Donations Using Apheresis Devices to Support Market Growth

8.3 Therapeutic Apheresis

8.3.1 Therapeutic Apheresis Disposables

8.3.1.1 Neurological Disorders

8.3.1.1.1 Neurological Disorders Hold A Major Share in the Therapeutic Apheresis Disposables Market

8.3.1.2 Blood Disorders

8.3.1.2.1 Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Hematologic and Genetic Disorders Will Boost the Demand for Therapeutic Apheresis Disposables

8.3.1.3 Renal Disorders

8.3.1.3.1 Therapeutic Plasma Exchange is Regarded as One of the Most Useful Treatment Options for Several Renal Disorders

8.3.1.4 Autoimmune Disorders

8.3.1.4.1 With the Introduction of Novel and Effective Biologic Agents for the Treatment of Various Autoimmune Disorders, Therapeutic Apheresis is Indicated Only in Severe Cases

8.3.1.5 Metabolic Disorders

8.3.1.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Plasmapheresis for the Treatment of Diabetes and Other Metabolic Disorders Drives the Growth of This Segment

8.3.1.6 Cardiovascular Disorders

8.3.1.6.1 Low-Density Lipoprotein (Ldl) Apheresis is Mainly Used in the Treatment of Cardiovascular Disorders

8.3.1.7 Other Disorders

8.3.2 Therapeutic Apheresis Devices

8.3.2.1 Centrifugation-Based Devices are One of the Most Commonly Adopted Therapeutic Apheresis Devices

9 Apheresis Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Centrifugation

9.2.1 Continuous Flow Centrifugation

9.2.1.1 Continuous Flow is Preferred in Both Blood Collection and Therapeutic Apheresis Procedures

9.2.2 Intermittent Flow Centrifugation

9.2.2.1 The Need for A Single Venipuncture Site is A Major Factor Driving the Demand for Intermittent Flow Centrifugation

9.3 Membrane Separation

9.3.1 Higher Efficacy of This Technology Accounts for Its High Usage in Developed Western European Countries and Japan

10 Apheresis Market, By Application

