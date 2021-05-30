Breath Analyzer Market Top Manufacturers, Industry Development, and Detailed Business Analysis till 2025

Breath Analyzer Market by Technology (Fuel Cell, Semicoductor Oxide Sensor, Others), End-User (Law Enforcement Agencies, Enterprises, Individuals ), Application, Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2025 The breath analzyer market is expected to reach USD 1,167 million by 2025 from USD 524 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), MPD, Inc (US), Lifeloc Technologies (US), BACtrack, Inc. (US), Quest Products, Inc. (US), Akers Biosciences, Inc. (US), Intoximeter, Inc. (US), AK GlobalTech Corporation (US), Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation (Canada), EnviteC-Wismar GmbH (Germany), Lion Laboratories Ltd. (UK) are some of the leading players in the breath analyzer market.

Growth in the market can primarily be attributed to factors such as alcohol and drug abuse, stringent government regulations and increasing use of breathalyzers in detecting various diseases.

“The fuel cell breathalyzer segment to hold the largest market share in 2020.”

Based on technology, the breath analyzers market is segmented into fuel cells, semiconductor oxide sensors, and other technologies (infrared spectroscopy and chemical crystals). In 2020, the fuel cells segment accounted for the largest share of the global breath analyzers market. Fuel cells are the most widely used technology in breath analyzers. Fuel cell-based breath analyzers offer an extremely high level of accuracy, sensitivity, and reliability. They are specifically tuned to detect alcohol and do not require multiple sensors. These analyzers are considered the gold standard of handheld alcohol testers for both personal and professional use.

“The alcohol detection segment to hold the largest market share in 2020.”

On the basis of application, the breath analyzers market is segmented into alcohol detection, drug abuse detection, and medical applications. The alcohol detection segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by stringent government regulations for driving under the influence (DUI).

“The law enforcement agencies segment to hold the largest market share in 2020.”

Based on end users, the breath analyzers market is segmented into law enforcement agencies, enterprises, and individuals. In 2020, the law enforcement agencies segment accounted for the largest share of the global breath analyzers market. Stringent safety laws against DUI and the rising scale of screening and evidential testing are driving the adoption of breath analyzers in law enforcement.

“The Asia Pacific region to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Geographically, North America dominated the global breath analyzer market in 2020. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include as growing consumption of alcohol, increasing research on the medical applications of breath analyzers, and the development of advanced breath analyzers.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type : Tier I: 18%, Tier II: 29%, Tier III: 53%

: Tier I: 18%, Tier II: 29%, Tier III: 53% By Designation: C-Level Executives: 37%, Directors: 40%, Others: 23%

C-Level Executives: 37%, Directors: 40%, Others: 23% By Region: North America: 30%, Europe: 25%, Asia Pacific : 28%, RoW: 17%

Research Coverage

This report studies the breath analyzer market based on technology, end user, application and region. The report also studies the different factors (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities) affecting the market growth. It provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the breath analyzer market and their drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report also provides impact of Covid-19 on the breath analyzer market and will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the breath analyzer market and garner greater market shares.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Market Scope (Inclusions & Exclusions)

1.2.2 Markets Covered

1.2.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Methodology Steps

Figure 1 Research Methodology: Breath Analyzers Market

Figure 2 Research Design

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2.2.1 Primary Sources

Table 1 Breath Analyzers Market: Primary Research

Figure 1 Key Industry Insights

2.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology

Figure 2 Research Methodology: Hypothesis Building

Figure 3 Revenue-Based Market Size Estimation: Breath Analyzers Market

2.4 Market Data Estimation And Triangulation

Figure 4 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

2.5.1 Covid-19 Specific Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

Figure 5 Breath Analyzers Market, By Technology, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 6 Breath Analyzers Market, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 7 Breath Analyzers Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 8 Geographical Snapshot Of The Breath Analyzers Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Breath Analyzers Market Overview

Figure 9 Growing Alcohol & Drug Abuse To Drive The Adoption Of Breath Analyzers

4.2 North America: Breath Analyzers Market, By Technology & Country (2019)

Figure 10 The Us Accounted For The Largest Share Of The North American Market In 2019

4.3 Breath Analyzers Market Share, By Technology, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 11 Fuel Cells Segment Will Continue To Dominate The Market In 2025

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 12 Breath Analyzers Market: Drivers, Restraints, And Opportunities

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Alcohol And Drug Abuse

5.2.1.2 Stringent Government Regulations

5.2.1.3 Growing Use Of Breath Analyzers In Detecting Various Diseases

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Accuracy Concerns

5.2.2.2 Hygiene Concerns

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements

5.2.3.2 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.3 Increasing Adoption Of Breath Analyzers

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 13 Major Value Is Added During The Manufacturing & Assembly Phase

5.3.1 Research & Development (R&D)

5.3.2 Manufacturing & Assembly

5.3.3 Distribution, Marketing & Sales, And Post-Sales Services

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis Of The Breath Analyzers Market

Figure 14 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Impact Of The Covid-19 Pandemic On The Breath Analyzers Market

5.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Table 2 Table Breath Analyzer Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.6.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.6.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.6.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.6.4 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.6.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.7 Regulatory Guidelines: Breath Analyzers Market

5.8 Patent Analysis

Figure 15 Top Companies With The Highest Number Of Patents

Figure 16 No. Of Patents Granted In The Last 10 Years

Table 3 Us: Top Patent Owners In The Last 10 Years

5.9 Pricing Analysis

Table 4 Pricing Range Offered By Vendors On Varied Devices

6 Breath Analyzers Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

Table 5 Breath Analyzers Market, By Technology, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2 Fuel Cells

6.2.1 High Level Of Accuracy And Constant Innovation Are Fueling The Market Growth

Table 6 Fuel Cell-Based Breath Analyzers Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 7 North America: Fuel Cell-Based Breath Analyzers Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Europe: Fuel Cell-Based Breath Analyzers Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Apac: Fuel Cell-Based Breath Analyzers Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Row: Fuel Cell-Based Breath Analyzers Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 Semiconductor Oxide Sensors

6.3.1 North America Shows Highest Demand For Semiconductor-Based Analyzers

Table 11 Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Breath Analyzers Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 12 North America: Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Breath Analyzers Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 13 Europe: Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Breath Analyzers Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 14 Apac: Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Breath Analyzers Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 15 Row: Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Breath Analyzers Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4 Other Technologies

Table 16 Other Breath Analyzer Technologies, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 17 North America: Other Breath Analyzer Technologies, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 18 Europe: Other Breath Analyzer Technologies, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 19 Apac: Other Breath Analyzer Technologies, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 20 Row: Other Breath Analyzer Technologies, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7 Breath Analyzers Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

Table 21 Breath Analyzers Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Law Enforcement Agencies

7.2.1 Increasing Accidents Linked To Dui Resulting In Higher Adoption Of Breath Analyzers

Table 22 Breath Analyzers Market For Law Enforcement Agencies, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 23 North America: Breath Analyzers Market For Law Enforcement Agencies, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 24 Europe: Breath Analyzers Market For Law Enforcement Agencies, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 25 Apac: Breath Analyzers Market For Law Enforcement Agencies, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 26 Row: Breath Analyzers Market For Law Enforcement Agencies, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Enterprises

7.3.1 Increasing Adoption Of Breathalyzers At Workplaces Is Driving The Market Growth

Table 27 Breath Analyzers Market For Enterprises, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 28 North America: Breath Analyzers Market For Enterprises, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 29 Europe: Breath Analyzers Market For Enterprises, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 30 Apac: Breath Analyzers Market For Enterprises, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 31 Row: Breath Analyzers Market For Enterprises, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4 Individuals

7.4.1 Awareness And Affordability Of Personal Breathalyzers Are Driving Demand Among Individuals

Table 32 Breath Analyzers Market For Individuals, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 33 North America: Breath Analyzers Market For Individuals, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 34 Europe: Breath Analyzers Market For Individuals, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 35 Apac: Breath Analyzers Market For Individuals, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 36 Row: Breath Analyzers Market For Individuals, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8 Breath Analyzers Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

Table 37 Breath Analyzers Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Alcohol Detection

8.2.1 Increasing Road Accidents And Stringent Dui Laws To Drive The Market Growth

Table 38 Breath Analyzers Market For Alcohol Detection, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 39 North America: Breath Analyzers Market For Alcohol Detection, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 40 Europe: Breath Analyzers Market For Alcohol Detection, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 41 Apac: Breath Analyzers Market For Alcohol Detection, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 42 Row: Breath Analyzers Market For Alcohol Detection, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Drug Abuse Detection

8.3.1 Technological Advancements To Support Market Growth

Table 43 Breath Analyzers Market For Drug Abuse Detection, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 44 North America: Breath Analyzers Market For Drug Abuse Detection, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 45 Europe: Breath Analyzers Market For Drug Abuse Detection, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 46 Apac: Breath Analyzers Market For Drug Abuse Detection, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 47 Row: Breath Analyzers Market For Drug Abuse Detection, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.4 Medical Applications

8.4.1 High Prevalence Of Tuberculosis To Drive Market Growth

Table 48 Breath Analyzers Market For Medical Applications, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 49 North America: Breath Analyzers Market For Medical Applications, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 50 Europe: Breath Analyzers Market For Medical Applications, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 51 Apac: Breath Analyzers Market For Medical Applications, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 52 Row: Breath Analyzers Market For Medical Applications, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9 Breath Analyzers Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

Table 53 Breath Analyzers Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2 North America

Figure 17 North America: Breath Analyzers Market Snapshot

Table 54 North America: Breath Analyzers Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 55 North America: Breath Analyzers Market, By Technology, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 56 North America: Breath Analyzers Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 57 North America: Breath Analyzers Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2.1 Us

9.2.1.1 Growing Number Of Road Accidents To Drive Market Growth

Table 58 Us: Breath Analyzers Market, By Technology, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 59 Us: Breath Analyzers Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 60 Us: Breath Analyzers Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Government Initiatives To Support Market Growth

Table 61 Canada: Breath Analyzers Market, By Technology, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 62 Canada: Breath Analyzers Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 63 Canada: Breath Analyzers Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3 Europe

Table 64 Europe: Breath Analyzers Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 65 Europe: Breath Analyzers Market, By Technology, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 66 Europe: Breath Analyzers Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 67 Europe: Breath Analyzers Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany Dominates The Breath Analyzers Market In Europe

Table 68 Germany: Breath Analyzers Market, By Technology, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 69 Germany: Breath Analyzers Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 70 Germany: Breath Analyzers Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.2 Uk

9.3.2.1 Government Initiatives To Drive The Adoption Of Breath Analyzers In The Uk

Table 71 Uk: Breath Analyzers Market, By Technology, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 72 Uk: Breath Analyzers Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 73 Uk: Breath Analyzers Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Growing Number Of Road Accidents To Propel The Adoption Of Breath Analyzers In France

Table 74 France: Breath Analyzers Market, By Technology, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 75 France: Breath Analyzers Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 76 France: Breath Analyzers Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.4 Roe

Table 77 Roe: Breath Analyzers Market, By Technology, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 78 Roe: Breath Analyzers Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 79 Roe: Breath Analyzers Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4 Asia Pacific

Figure 18 Asia Pacific: Breath Analyzers Market Snapshot

Table 80 Asia Pacific: Breath Analyzers Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 81 Asia Pacific: Breath Analyzers Market, By Technology, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 82 Asia Pacific: Breath Analyzers Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 83 Asia Pacific: Breath Analyzers Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China Dominates The Apac Market

Table 84 China: Breath Analyzers Market, By Technology, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 85 China: Breath Analyzers Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 86 China: Breath Analyzers Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Harsh Drunken Driving Laws And Technological Development Drive Market Growth In Japan

Table 87 Japan: Breath Analyzers Market, By Technology, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 88 Japan: Breath Analyzers Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 89 Japan: Breath Analyzers Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.3 Australia

9.4.3.1 Strict Government Regulations To Spur The Market Growth

Table 90 Australia: Breath Analyzers Market, By Technology, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 91 Australia: Breath Analyzers Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 92 Australia: Breath Analyzers Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.4 India

9.4.4.1 India Is Among The Fastest-Growing Markets For Breath Analyzers

Table 93 India: Breath Analyzers Market, By Technology, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 94 India: Breath Analyzers Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 95 India: Breath Analyzers Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.5 Roapac

Table 96 Roapac: Breath Analyzers Market, By Technology, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 97 Roapac: Breath Analyzers Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 98 Roapac: Breath Analyzers Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.5 Rest Of The World

Table 99 Row: Breath Analyzers Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 100 Row: Breath Analyzers Market, By Technology, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 101 Row: Breath Analyzers Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 102 Row: Breath Analyzers Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.5.1 Latin America

9.5.1.1 Increasing Incidence Of Dui And Drug Overdose Cases Form A Key Growth Driver In Latam

Table 103 Latam: Breath Analyzers Market, By Technology, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 104 Latam: Breath Analyzers Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 105 Latam: Breath Analyzers Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.5.2 Middle East & Africa

9.5.2.1 Rising Alcohol Consumption And A Growing Emphasis On Stringent Laws Support Market Growth In The Mea

Table 106 Mea: Breath Analyzers Market, By Technology, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 107 Mea: Breath Analyzers Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 108 Mea: Breath Analyzers Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10 Competitive Landscape

