Surgical Robots Market Business Opportunities, Top Participants, Industry Trends, Analysis Report By 2026

“The global surgical robots market is projected to reach USD 14.4 billion by 2026 from USD 6.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.”

“Surgical Robots Market” by Product & Service (Instruments & Accessories, Systems, Service), Application (Urological Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Center) – Analysis and Global Forecasts to 2026. The global surgical robots market is projected to reach USD 14.4 billion by 2026 from USD 6.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Surgical robots Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating global impact on the world’s population and economy. The pandemic has put a significant strain on healthcare systems.

During this period, healthcare institutions and providers have been instructed to stop performing elective surgical procedures and medical examinations to minimize the possibility of transmission and conserve healthcare resources for COVID-19 patients. The pandemic has led to a temporary ban on elective surgeries across the globe, which resulted in the cancellations of elective surgeries worldwide posing a negative impact on the globe.

Surgical Robots Market Top Leading Players:

Intuitive Surgical (US),

Stryker Corporation (US),

Medtronic (Ireland),

Smith & Nephew (UK),

Zimmer Biomet (US),

Asensus Surgical (Transenterix) (US),

Corindus Vascular Robotics (US),

Renishaw (UK),

Auris Health (US),

Medrobotics Corporation (US),

Think Surgical (US),

Verb Surgical (US),

OMNIlife Science (US),

CMR Surgical (US),

Preceyes BV (Netherlands),

China National Scientific Instruments And Materials Corporation (CSIMC) (China),

Microsure (Netherlands),

Titan Medical (Canada),

avateramedicalGmbh (Germany) and Medicaroid Corporation (Japan).

Surgical Robots Market Segmentation:

Surgical Robots Market: By Product and Service

Instruments and Accessories

Robotic Systems

Services

Surgical Robots Market: By Application

General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Other Applications

Surgical Robots Market: By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Surgical Robots Market: By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

RoW

North America holds the largest share in this market

North America dominated the surgical robots market, with a share of 63.6% in 2019, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the availability of funding for R&D in surgical robots in this region and the increasing adoption of surgical robots for pediatric surgeries in Canada and general surgery procedures in the US.

Surgical Robots Market Report Potential

Recent industry trends and developments Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Surgical Robots Market” and its commercial landscape Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Surgical Robots Market Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation

