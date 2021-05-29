Immunoassay Market Size, Global Trends, Industry Share, Growth Rate, Top Players, Business Opportunities

Immunoassay Market by Product (Reagents & Kits, Analyzers), Technology (ELISA, IFA, Rapid Tests, Radio Immunoassay), Specimen (Blood, Saliva, Urine), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), End User (Hospitals & Clinics) – Global Forecast to 2026

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=269708

“Surging incidence chronic and infectious diseases, technological advancements of immunoassay products, and their massive adoptions are expected to drive the overall growth of the immunoassay market.”

Immunoassay Market analysis report figures out the market landscape, brand awareness, latest trends, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behaviour so that the business can stand high in the crowd. It includes extensive research on the current conditions of the industry, the potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various angles. This market report comprises of data that can be pretty essential when it comes to dominating the market or making a mark in the industry as a new emergent. To bestow clients with the best results, the Immunoassay Market research document is produced by using integrated approaches and the latest technology.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report

Danaher (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Roche (Switzerland)

Siemens Healthineer (Germany)

Quidel (US)

DiaSorin (Italy)

bioMérieux (France)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US)

PerkinElmer (US) Becton

Dickinson & Company (US)

Sysmex (Japan)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Mindray (China)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

Merk KGaA (Germany)

Bio-Techne (US)

Cellabs (Australia)

Abnova Corporation (Taiwan)

J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Cell Sciences (US)

Enzo Biochem, Inc.(US)

Creative Diagnostics (US)

Boster Biological Technology (US)

Elabscience, Inc (US)

WAK-Chemie Medical GmbH (Germany)

Sera Care (US)

Epitope Diagnostics Inc. (US)

Kamiya Biomedical Company (US)

Gyros Protein Technologies (Sweden)

The global immunoassay market is projected to reach USD 39.0 billion by 2026 from USD 28.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Market growth is largely driven by the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, technological advancements of immunoassay products, and their massive adoptions. Emerging markets in Asian countries are expected to offer strong growth opportunities for players in the market. In contrast, the stringent regulatory scenario and technical hurdles of the immunoassay products may restrict market growth to a certain extent. The immunoassay market is segmented based on product, technology, specimen, application, end user and region.

“Reagents & kits segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the immunoassay market is segmented into reagents & kits and analyzers. Reagents & kits account for the largest share of the immunoassay market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The large market share is attributed to their repetitive purchase and high consumption for the diagnostic purposes.

“ELISA segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.”

Based on technology, immunoassay market is segmented into ELISA, rapid tests, western blotting, radioimmunoassays, ELISPOT and other technologies. ELISA accounted for the largest share of the immunoassay market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed the massive consumption of ELISA in the diagnosis of cancer, infectious diseases, and other chronic complications.

“Blood segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on the specimen, the immunoassay market is segmented into blood, saliva, urine and other specimens. Blood account for the largest share and are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of the immunoassay market. The large market share is attributed to the surging number of blood donations and the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide.

“Infectious diseases segment to dominate the market during the forecast period“

Based on application, the immunoassay market is segmented into infectious diseases, endocrinology, cardiology, autoimmune disorders, allergy diagnostics, oncology, bone & mineral disorders, toxicology, blood screening, newborn screening and other applications. Infectious diseases account for the largest share of the immunoassay market, owing to the surging prevalence of infectious diseases and the rising use of immunoassays in diagnostics and management.

“Hospitals & clinics segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.”

Based on end user, the immunoassay market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs, blood banks, research & academic laboratories and home care settings. Hospitals & clinics account for the largest share of the immunoassay market. The largest share is attributed to the high testing volumes. In addition, hospitals & clinics work as reference laboratories to small hospitals and physician offices.

“North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.”

Geographically, the immunoassay market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the immunoassay market. The large share of the North American market is attributed to factors such as the to the increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure which makes the regional immunoassay market well established.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 28%, Tier 2: 42%, and Tier 3: 30%

Tier 1: 28%, Tier 2: 42%, and Tier 3: 30% By Designation – C-level: 30%, D-level: 34%, and Others: 36%

C-level: 30%, D-level: 34%, and Others: 36% By Region – North America: 46%, Europe: 25%, Asia Pacific: 18%, and Rest of the World: 11%

Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global immunoassay market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, technology, specimen, application, end user and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total immunoassay market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on immunoassay offered by the top 32 players in the immunoassay market. The report analyses the immunoassay market by product, technology, specimen, application, end user and region.

Comprehensive information on immunoassay offered by the top 32 players in the immunoassay market. The report analyses the immunoassay market by product, technology, specimen, application, end user and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various immunoassay across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various immunoassay across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the immunoassay market.

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the immunoassay market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the immunoassay market.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=269708

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Summary Of Changes

1.7 Market Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Key Data Point From Secondary Sources

2.5 Key Data Point From Primary Sources

2.6 Key Industry Insights

2.7 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Maket Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Market Drivers

5.3.2 Market Restraints

5.3.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.4 Market Challenges

5.4 Covid-19 Impact

5.5 Regulatory Landscape

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Trade Analysis

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Supply Chain Analysis

5.12 Ecosystem Analysis

5.13 Porters Five Force Analysis

6 Immunoassay Market, By Product (Usd Million; 2019, 2020, 2021-2026)

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reagents & Kits

6.2.1 Reagents & Kits Market, By Type

6.2.1.1 Elisa Reagents & Kits

6.2.1.2 Rapid Test Reagents & Kits

6.2.1.3 Elispot Reagents & Kits

6.2.1.4 Western Blot Reagents & Kits

6.2.1.5 Other Reagents & Kits

6.3 Immunoassay Analyzers

6.3.1 Immunoassay Analyzers, By Type

6.3.1.1 Open-Ended Systems

6.3.1.2 Closed-Ended Systems

6.3.2 Immunoassay Analyzers Market, By Purchase Mode

6.3.2.1 Rental Purchase

6.3.2.2 Outright Purchase

7 Immunoassay Market, By Technology (Usd Million; 2019, 2020, 2021-2026)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays

7.2.1 Elisa Market, By Generation

7.2.1.1 Third-Generation Elisa And Above

7.2.1.2 Second-Generation Elisa

7.2.2 Elisa Market, By Type

7.2.2.1 Immunofluorescence Assay (Ifa)

7.2.2.2 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (Clia)

7.2.2.3 Colorimetric Immunoassay

7.3 Rapid Tests

7.4 Enzyme-Linked Immunospot

7.5 Western Blotting

7.6 Radio-Immunoassay

7.7 Other Technologies

8 Immunoassay Market, By Specimen (Usd Million; 2019, 2020, 2021-2026)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Blood

8.3 Saliva

8.4 Urine

8.5 Other Specimens

9 Immunoassay Market, By Application (Usd Million; 2019, 2020, 2021-2026)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Infectious Diseases

9.3 Endocrinology

9.4 Oncology

9.5 Bone And Mineral Disorders

9.6 Cardiology

9.7 Blood Screening

9.8 Autoimmune Disorders

9.9 Allergy Diagnostics

9.10 Toxicology

9.11 Newborn Screening

9.12 Other Applications

10 Immunoassay Market, By End User (Usd Million; 2019, 2020, 2021-2026)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals And Clinics

10.3 Clinical Laboratories

10.4 Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies & Cros

10.5 Blood Banks

10.6 Research & Academic Laboratories

10.7 Blood Screening

10.8 Home Care Settings

11 Immunoassay Market, By Region (Usd Million; 2019, 2020, 2021-2026)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 Us

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 Italy

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Spain

11.3.5 Uk

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.7 Rest Of Eruope

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 South Korea

11.4.6 Indonesia

11.4.7 Rest Of Asia-Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.3 Rest Of Latin America

11.6 Middle East And Africa

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Situations And Trends

12.2.1 Product Launches And Approvals

12.2.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, Mergers, And Agreements

12.2.3 Expansions

12.2.4 Acquisitions

12.2.5 Other Developments

12.3 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions And Methodology

12.4 Market Share Analysis

12.5 Company Evaluation Matrix

12.5.1 Stars

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive Players

12.5.4 Participants

12.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start Ups/Smes)

12.6.1 Progressive Companies

12.6.2 Starting Blocks

12.6.3 Responsive Companies

12.6.4 Dynamic Companies

13 Company Profiles

Read More…………..