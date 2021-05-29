Single-Cell Sequencing Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

Increased investment in the R&D activities by the companies in the single-cell sequencing industry crucial in driving the growth of the market. For instance, 10X Genomics, a leading biotech firm engaged in the design and production of tech for genome sequencing, reported that its R&D expenditures rose to USD 22.2 million in the third quarter 0f 2019 from USD 11.1 million in 2018 during the same period, fueled by increased funding in workforce hiring, infrastructure development, and supplies.

The latest report presents the vital indicators of market growth, including an effective value chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and CAGR growth over the forecast period. The significant data and information gathered by our analysts are likely to help readers have a clear comprehension of the qualitative and quantitative growth parameters of the global Single-Cell Sequencing market.

Top competitors are: Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fludigim, Bio-Rad, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Qiagen, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BGI, 10X Genomics Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, among others.

The Single-Cell Sequencing market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2019-2027.

The Single-Cell Sequencing industry research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Single-Cell Sequencing market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Single-Cell Sequencing report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA) Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Reagents Instruments

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Single Cell Isolation Sample Preparation Genomic Sequencing

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Sequencing qPCR Microarray MDA PCR

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oncology Immunology Prenatal Diagnosis Neurobiology Microbiology Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Circulating Cells Cell Differentiation/Reprogramming Subpopulation Characterization Genomic Variation Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Academic & Research Laboratories Hospitals & Clinics Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Others

