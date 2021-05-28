ePrescribing Market: Volume, Opportunities, Size, Drivers, New Technology, Growth Opportunity and Key Factors

The ePrescribing Market report focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with a comprehensive evaluation of the global market. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of the future development of the market and the industry. The key findings and recommendations of this report emphasize crucial progressive industry trends in the global market, thereby allowing market players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies. Highlights about the key business priorities assist the companies to realign their business strategies. For making the research report exhaustive, Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis have been used effectively.

ePrescribing Market by Product & Services (Solution (Integrated, Standalone), Services(Implementation, Network)),by Delivery Mode (Web & Cloud based, On premise) End User (Hospitals, Physician Offices, Pharmacies), COVID-19 Impact – Global Forecast to 2025 The global ePrescribing market size is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.3%.

The increasing adoption of EHR solutions, government initiatives and incentive programs, rising focus on reducing the abuse of controlled substances, increasing focus on reducing medical errors, and the need to curtail the escalating healthcare costs are driving the growth of the e-prescribing market. The increased adoption of integrated telehealth solutions due to COVID-19 and the emerging APAC markets are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the e-prescribing market during the forecast

“The services segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the ePrescribing market, by type of product & service, during the forecast period.”

The services segment accounted for the highest CAGR of the e-prescribing market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of e-prescribing, leading to the growing demand for training and education services, stringent regulations that have increased the application of implementation services for the validation and verification of hardware and software, and the need for frequent support and maintenance.

“Hospitals is the fastest-growing end user segment of the ePrescribing market.”

Hospitals accounted for the largest share and is the highest growin segment of the the e-prescribing market, by end user. High adoption rate of e-prescribing solutions by hospitals across US and Europe, use of ePrescribing solutions with EHRs and EMRs to enhance data interoperability is driving the demand for e-prescribing solutions within hospitals.

“Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2020 to 2025). Japan, Australia, Taiwan, South Korea, India, and China are the major countries in this region that are actively adopting e-prescribing solutions.

Breakdown of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 21%, Tier 2: 42%, and Tier 3: 37%

By Designation: C-level Executives: 24%, Directors: 34%, and Others: 42%

By Region: North America: 32%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 24%, RoW: 14%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the ePrescribing market and estimates the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments, such as type of product & service, delivery mode, end user, and region. It also covers competitive leadership mapping, which helps in analyzing the position of key market players as stars, pervasive players, emerging leaders, and emergin companies. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them to garner a greater market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global ePrescribing market. The report analyzes this market by type of product & service, delivery mode, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global ePrescribing market. The report analyzes this market by type of product & service, delivery mode, end user, and region. Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and service launches in the global ePrescribing market.

Detailed insights on upcoming trends and service launches in the global ePrescribing market. Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by type of product & service, delivery mode, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by type of product & service, delivery mode, end user, and region. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global ePrescribing market.

Exhaustive information about new products and services, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global ePrescribing market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product and service offerings, and capabilities of leading players in the global ePrescribing market.

