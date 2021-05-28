Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market: Volume, Opportunities, Size, Drivers, New Technology, Growth Opportunity and Key Factors

An influential Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market document is a thorough investigation of the current scenario of the global market, which covers several market dynamics. Moreover, for the businesses, it is the most important to get a knowhow of consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product which can be studied via this report. To get knowledge of all the above things, this market report is made transparent, wide-ranging and supreme in quality. This reliable Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market report is prepared with the detailed market analysis performed by a team of industry experts, skilful analysts, dynamic forecasters and knowledgeable researchers.

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market by Type (Synthetic Bone Grafts, Xenograft, Allograft, Alloplast), Application (Sinus Lift, Ridge Augmentation, Socket Preservation), Product (Bio-OSS, OsteoGraf, Grafton), End User (Hospital)- Global Forecast to 2025 The major players operating in the dental bone graft substitutes market are Dentsply Sirona (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Strauman (US), Zimmer Dental (US), Geistlich Pharm (Switzerland), RTI Surgical (US), BioHorizons, IPH, Inc (US), Dentium (South Korea), LifeSciences Corporation (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Novabone LLC (US), Botiss biomaterials GmbH (US), Collagen Matrix Inc. (US), Osteogenics Biomedical (US), LifeNet Health (US), Wright Medical (US), and Stryker Corporation (US).

The global OTC dental bone graft substitute market size is projected to reach USD 659 million by 2025 from USD 450 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%. Factors such as the technological advancements in the market are propelling the growth of the dental bone graft substitutes market. Additionally, rising inclination towards cosmetic dentistry, increasing demand from customers and growing industry standards are spurring the growth of the global dental bone grafts substitutes market. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios in some countries is hampering the growth of this market.

The recent COVID-19 global pandemic has also impacted the dental bone graft substitute market. Demand from the main end-users has declined significantly as key regions and countries have imposed social distancing rules and lockdowns. This impact is expected to be short-term, and no adverse effects are to be foreseen after the market gradually reopens.

“The synthetic bone graft segment to witness the highest growth rate in the OTC orthopedic braces and supports market, by product, during the forecast period.”

The synthetic bone graft segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the several benefits offered by these products, such as the benefits of synthetic grafts include availability, sterility, and reduced morbidity. Also, the synthetic bone grafts have a longer shelf life and there is no risk of any disease to get transferred. Because of these benefits synthetic bone graft is the fastest growing type in the dental bone graft substitutes market.

“The socket preservative segment accounted for the largest share of the dental bone graft substitute market, by application, in 2019.”

The socket preservation segment accounted for the largest share of the dental bone graft substitute industry in 2019. Now a days, there is a rise in awareness of oral care, and people are inclining more towards preventive measures rather than that of the curative treatment, which help socket preservation procedure to hold a largest share in the overall market.

“The Bio OSS segment accounted for the largest share of the dental bone graft substitute, by distribution product, in 2019”

Growing adoption of Bio Oss among medical professionals is due to benefits such as high implant survival rates and comparable with implants placed in pristine bone, Also, it is easy to use and used in various applications such as high implant survival rates, comparable with implants placed in pristine bone in extraction sockets, horizontal augmentation, peri-implant defects, periodontal regeneration, ridge augmentation, sinus floor elevation, and vertical augmentation. Furthermore, increasing availability of clinical data for the safety and efficacy of Bio Oss product will drive the market growth.

“The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The dental bone graft substitutes market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the rising geriatric population and medical tourism in countries such as India and China offer significant growth opportunities as they are increasingly attracting patients (for dental treatments) from developed countries, as treatments in these countries are more affordable as compared to developed markets in North America and Europe.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 48%, Tier 2: 36%, and Tier 3: 16%

Tier 1: 48%, Tier 2: 36%, and Tier 3: 16% By Designation: C-level: 10%, D-level: 14%, and Others: 76%

C-level: 10%, D-level: 14%, and Others: 76% By Region: Europe: 50%, North America: 30%, APAC: 15%, Latin America: 4%, and the Middle East & Africa: 2%

Research Coverage

This report studies the dental bone graft substitute market based on the type, mechanism, product, application, end user, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the dental bone graft substitute market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.4 Years Considered For The Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Market Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

Figure 1 Growth In The Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Will Be Affected By The Covid-19 Pandemic

2 Research Methodology

Figure 2 Research Design

2.1 Secondary Data

2.2 Primary Data

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primaries: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market

2.3 Market Estimation Methodology

Figure 4 Research Methodology: Hypothesis Building

2.3.1 Revenue Mapping-Based Market Estimation

2.3.2 Procedure-Based Market Estimation

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market

2.3.3 Primary Research Validation

2.4 Data Triangulation

Figure 6 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.5 Research Assumptions

2.6 Research Limitations

3 Executive Summary

Figure 7 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 8 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share, By Mechanism, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 10 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 Geographical Snapshot Of The Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Overview

Figure 13 Rising Prevalence Of Edentulism Is Driving The Growth Of The Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market

4.2 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 14 Synthetic Bone Grafts Segment Is Expected To Dominate The Market In 2025

4.3 Geographic Analysis: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Mechanism

Figure 15 Osteoconduction Segment Dominates The Global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market

4.4 Asia Pacific: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By End User And Country (2019)

Figure 16 Hospitals Are The Largest End Users Of Dental Bone Graft Substitutes In The Asia Pacific

4.5 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 17 Asia Pacific To Register The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 18 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population

5.2.1.2 Growing Medical And Dental Tourism In Developing Countries

5.2.1.3 Increasing Disposable Income In Developing Countries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack Of Proper Reimbursements

5.2.2.2 Stringent Regulations Pertaining To Medical Devices Used In Dentistry

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand From Customers And Rising Inclination Toward Cosmetic Dentistry

5.2.3.2 Low Penetration Rates For Dental Implants

5.2.3.3 Growing Demand For Bone Graft Substitutes From Emerging Markets

5.2.3.4 Changing Demographics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Pricing Pressure Faced By Prominent Market Players

5.3 Effects Of Covid-19

5.3.1 Covid-19 Had Adversely Affected The Dental Implants Industry

5.4 Pricing Analysis

Table 1 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Pricing Analysis, By Type, 2019 (Usd)

6 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

Table 2 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2 Xenografts

6.2.1 Technological Advances In Xenograft Materials For Dental Applications To Drive Market Growth

Table 3 Xenografts Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 4 Xenografts Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Xenografts Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 Allografts

6.3.1 Several Disadvantages Of Allografts, Such As Potential Complications, To Limit Market Growth

Table 6 Allografts Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Allografts Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Allografts Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4 Synthetic Bone Grafts

6.4.1 Synthetic Bone Grafts To Be The Fastest-Growing Segment In The Market

Table 9 Synthetic Bone Grafts Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Synthetic Bone Grafts Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 11 Synthetic Bone Grafts Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.5 Demineralized Allografts

6.5.1 Enhanced Osteoinductive Properties Of Demineralized Allografts To Drive Market Growth

Table 12 Demineralized Allografts Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 13 Demineralized Allografts Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 14 Demineralized Allografts Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.6 Autografts

6.6.1 Autografts Promote Bone Healing, Making Them A Very Popular Choice Among Patients

Table 15 Autografts Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 16 Autografts Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 17 Autografts Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.7 Alloplasts

6.7.1 Alloplasts Substitute And Repair Defects Within The Body—A Major Factor Driving The Adoption Of These Grafts

Table 18 Alloplasts Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 19 Alloplasts Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 20 Alloplasts Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.8 Other Bone Graft Substitutes

Table 21 Other Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 22 Other Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 23 Other Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

Table 24 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Socket Preservation

7.2.1 Socket Preservation Is The Largest Application Segment Of The Market

Table 25 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market For Socket Preservation, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Ridge Augmentation

7.3.1 Ridge Augmentation Helps Restore The Structure Of The Jawbone

Table 26 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market For Ridge Augmentation, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4 Sinus Lifts

7.4.1 Sinus Lifts Provide New Bones For Implants And Replace Lost Bones—A Major Advantage

Table 27 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market For Sinus Lifts, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.5 Periodontal Defect Regeneration

7.5.1 Periodontal Defect Regeneration Is Very Technique-Sensitive, Which Could Limit Market Growth To A Certain Extent

Table 28 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market For Periodontal Defect Regeneration, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.6 Implant Bone Regeneration

7.6.1 Implant Bone Regeneration Helps To Promote Bone Growth In Areas That Previously Lacked Bone

Table 29 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market For Implant Bone Regeneration, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Mechanism

8.1 Introduction

Table 30 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Mechanism, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Osteoconduction

8.2.1 Osteoconduction Is The Largest Segment In The Market Due To Its 3d Approach

Table 31 Osteoconduction Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Osteoinduction

8.3.1 Osteoinduction Prevents Pathological Calcification, Which Is The Driving Factor For The Growth Of This Segment

Table 32 Osteoinduction Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.4 Osteopromotion

8.4.1 Limited Effect On Bone Growth Hinders Market Growth

Table 33 Osteopromotion Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.5 Osteogenesis

8.5.1 Limit Technological Advancements In Osteogenesis Compared To Other Segments Will Hinder Growth

Table 34 Osteogenesis Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Product

9.1 Introduction

Table 35 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2 Bio-Oss

9.2.1 High Implant Survival Rates Associated With These Products To Drive Market Growth

Table 36 Bio-Oss Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3 Osteograf

9.3.1 Non-Porous And Resorbable Nature Of Osteograf To Drive The Adoption Of These Products

Table 37 Osteograf Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4 Grafton

9.4.1 High Safety And Limited Possibility Of Disease Transmission To Boost The Demand For Grafton

Table 38 Grafton Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Higher Market Share Is Due To Increasing Availability Of Other Brands Across Globe

Table 39 Others Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

Table 40 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.2 Hospitals

10.2.1 Increasing Number Of Cosmetic Dentistry Procedures Across Hospitals To Drive Market Growth

Table 41 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market For Hospitals, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3 Dental Clinics

10.3.1 Better Services Offered In Dental Clinics At Affordable Costs To Drive Growth In This Segment

Table 42 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market For Dental Clinics, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4 Other End Users

Table 43 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market For Other End Users, By Region, 2017–2025 (Usd Million)

11 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

Table 44 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.2 Europe

Table 45 Europe: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 46 Europe: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 47 Europe: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 48 Europe: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 49 Europe: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Mechanism, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 50 Europe: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.2.1 Germany

11.2.1.1 Germany Dominates The Market In Europe

Table 51 Germany: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.2.2 Uk

11.2.2.1 Preference For Higher-Cost Procedures, Due To Availability Of Reimbursement, Indicates The Potential For Growth

Table 52 Uk: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.2.3 France

11.2.3.1 Rising Awareness And Dentist Availability Is Countered By High Costs

Table 53 France: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.2.4 Italy

11.2.4.1 Italy Has The Highest Penetration Of Dental Implants And Prosthetics Products Among All European Countries

Table 54 Italy: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.2.5 Spain

11.2.5.1 Spain Has A Strong, Well-Established Dental Infrastructure

Table 55 Spain: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.2.6 Russia

11.2.6.1 Increasing Number Of Private Dental Clinics Will Drive The Market Growth

Table 56 Russia: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.2.7 Rest Of Europe

Table 57 Roe: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.3 North America

Figure 19 North America: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Snapshot

Table 58 North America: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 59 North America: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 60 North America: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 61 North America: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 62 North America: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Mechanism, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 63 North America: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.3.1 Us

11.3.1.1 The Us Dominates The Market In North America

Table 64 Us: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.3.2 Canada

11.3.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population To Drive The Market Growth

Table 65 Canada: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.4 Asia Pacific

Figure 20 Asia Pacific: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Snapshot

Table 66 Apac: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 67 Apac: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 68 Apac: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 69 Apac: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 70 Apac: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Mechanism, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 71 Apac: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.1.1 Increasing Awareness, Availability Of Reimbursement, And Rising Income Showcase Strong Growth Potential In Japan

Table 72 Japan: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.4.2 China

11.4.2.1 Dental Products Market In China Is At A Nascent Stage But Expected To Show Strong Growth

Table 73 China: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 The Market In India Is Expected To Show High Growth During The Forecast Period

Table 74 India: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.4.1 Xenografts And Allografts Have Recently Been Approved In Australia

Table 75 Australia: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.4.5 South Korea

11.4.5.1 Rising Geriatric Population And Medical Tourism Are Driving The Market In South Korea

Table 76 South Korea: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.4.6 Rest Of Asia Pacific

Table 77 Roapac: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.5 Latin America

Table 78 Latam: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 79 Latam: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 80 Latam: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 81 Latam: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 82 Latam: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Mechanism, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 83 Latam: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1 Brazil Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Latam Market

Table 84 Brazil: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.2.1 Rising Medical Tourism To Support Market Growth In Mexico

Table 85 Mexico: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.5.3 Rest Of Latin America

Table 86 Rolatam: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Lack Of Reimbursement And Political Instability Negatively Affect Market Growth Prospects

Table 87 Mea: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 88 Mea: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 89 Mea: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 90 Mea: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Mechanism, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 91 Mea: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

Figure 21 Key Developments By Leading Market Players In The Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, 2017–2020

12.2 Market Share Analysis

Figure 22 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Share, By Key Player, 2019

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Product Launches & Approvals

12.3.2 Partnerships & Collaborations

12.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.4 Market Expansions

13 Company Profiles

