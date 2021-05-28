Animal Wound Care Market: Volume, Opportunities, Size, Drivers, New Technology, Growth Opportunity and Key Factors

This comprehensive Animal Wound Care Market report underlines the primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments, and geographical analysis. Other key market parameters range from industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, to company market share analysis. This Animal Wound Care Market report carries out an evaluation of the growth rate and the market value of the industry based on market dynamics and growth-inducing factors.

Animal Wound Care Market by Product (Surgical (Suture, Sealant, Glue) Advanced (Film, Foam, Hydrogel, Hydrocolloid dressing) Traditional (Dressing, Bandage, Absorbent, Tape) & NPWT Device) Animal (Companion, Livestock) & End User – Global Forecast to 2025

The global animal wound care market is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025 from USD 1.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The rising demand for animal food products, increasing concerns over animal diseases, growing companion animal market, and surging veterinary healthcare expenditure are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, an increase in pet care costs, low adoption of advanced animal wound care products in emerging markets, and shortage of vet practitioners in developing markets are hindering the market’s growth.

“Growing pet population and rising pet expenditure to drive the demand for surgical wound care products.”

Based on product, the animal wound care market is segmented into surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, traditional wound care products, and therapy devices. Surgical wound care products accounted for the largest share in 2019. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing number of animal conditions requiring surgeries, rising adoption of surgical wound care products in veterinary practices and increasing pet adoption and pet care expenditure.

“Increasing adoption of companion animal is expected to drive surgical wound care market growth.”

Based on animal type, animal wound care market is segmented into companion animal and livestock animals. In 2019, companion animals accounted for the largest share of the global animal wound care market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing companion animal population, increasing pet care expenditure, rising number of sports horses, and surging demand for pet insurance across the world.

“The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.”

Based on end user, the animal wound care market is segmented into veterinary hospitals & clinics, and home care settings. Veterinary hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest share of the animal wound care market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to growing awareness about animal health, increasing companion animal population, and rising pet care expenditure in emerging regions.

“North America was the largest regional market for animal wound care market in 2019.”

The animal wound care market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latina America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share. North America’s prominence in this market is mainly attributed to the increasing population of companion animals and growing pet care expenditure. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising population of livestock animals, increasing consumption of animal-derived food products, and growing adoption of pets.

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 32%, Tier 2: 46%, and Tier 3: 42%

– Tier 1: 32%, Tier 2: 46%, and Tier 3: 42% By Designation – C-level: 25%, Director-level: 35%, and Others: 40%

– C-level: 25%, Director-level: 35%, and Others: 40% By Region – North America: 40%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 25%, Latin America: 3%, and the Middle East & Africa: 2%

Research Coverage:

The report analyses the animal wound care market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on products, animal, end user, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition & Scope

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.2.2 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Animal Wound Care Market

1.2.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Stakeholders

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

Figure 2 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 3 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

Figure 4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis

Figure 6 Market Size Estimation Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation Approach

Figure 7 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 Animal Wound Care Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Animal Wound Care Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Geographic Snapshot: Animal Wound Care Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Animal Wound Care Market Overview

Figure 12 Increasing Pet Care Expenditure To Offer Growth Opportunities For Market Players

4.2 Asia Pacific: Animal Wound Care Market, By Product And Country (2019)

Figure 13 Surgical Wound Care Products And China Accounted For The Largest Market Share In 2019

4.3 Animal Wound Care Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 14 China Is Projected To Register The Highest Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

4.4 Animal Wound Care Market, By Region (2020−2025)

Figure 15 Asia Pacific Is Projected To Dominate The Animal Wound Care Market In 2025

4.5 Animal Wound Care Market: Developing Vs. Developed Countries

Figure 16 Developing Countries To Present Growth Opportunities To Market Players During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 17 Animal Wound Care Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Population Of Companion Animals

Table 1 Pet Population, By Animal, 2012–2014 (Million)

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand For Pet Insurance And Growing Animal Health Expenditure

Figure 18 Us: Pet Industry Expenditure, 2010–2018

5.2.1.3 Growing Number Of Veterinary Practitioners And Their Rising Income Levels In Developed Economies

Table 2 Number Of Veterinarians And Paraveterinarians In Developed Countries, 2012 To 2018

5.2.1.4 Rising Demand For Animal-Derived Food Products

Table 3 Past And Projected Trends In The Consumption Of Meat And Milk In Developed And Developing Regions

5.2.1.5 Growing Prevalence Of Animal Diseases

Table 4 Market Drivers: Impact Analysis

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Rising Pet Care Costs

Table 5 Market Restraints: Impact Analysis

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Emerging Markets

Table 6 Market Opportunity: Impact Analysis

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack Of Animal Healthcare Awareness In Emerging Countries

5.2.4.2 Shortage Of Veterinary Practitioners In Developing Markets

Table 7 Number Of Veterinary Professionals, By Country, 2005 Vs. 2014

Table 8 Market Challenges: Impact Analysis

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Popularity Of Vacuum-Assisted/Negative Pressure Wound Therapy For Companion Animals

6.2.2 Growing Funding For Veterinary Research

7 Animal Wound Care Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

Figure 19 Surgical Wound Care Products Segment To Dominate The Market During Forecast Period

Table 9 Global Animal Wound Care Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Surgical Wound Care Products

7.2.1 Surgical Wound Care Products Segment Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Market

Table 10 Surgical Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 11 Surgical Wound Care Products Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.2 Sutures & Staplers

7.2.2.1 Rising Level Of Awareness About Animal Health Issues And The Increasing Prevalence Of Veterinary Conditions That Require Surgeries Drive Growth Of The Market

Table 12 Players Offering Sutures And Staplers

Table 13 Sutures & Staplers Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.3 Tissues Adhesives, Sealants, And Glues

7.2.3.1 Tissue Adhesives Are Used To Close Minor Wounds, Such As Simple Traumatic Lacerations And Abrasions, In Animals

Table 14 Players Offering Tissue Adhesives

Table 15 Tissue Adhesives Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Advanced Wound Care Products

7.3.1 Technological Developments In Advanced Wound Care Products Have Facilitated Early Detection Of Pathological Bacterial Infections And Better And Faster Healing

Table 16 Advanced Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 17 Advanced Wound Care Products Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.2 Foam Dressings

7.3.2.1 Foam Dressings Are Easy To Apply And Provide Adequate Insulation For Wounds

Table 18 Players Offering Foam Dressings

Table 19 Foam Dressings Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.3 Hydrocolloid Dressings

7.3.3.1 Hydrocolloid Dressings Are Made Of Gel-Forming Agents, Such As Gelatin, Pectin, And Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Table 20 Players Offering Hydrocolloidal Dressing

Table 21 Hydrocolloid Dressings Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.4 Film Dressings

7.3.4.1 A Film Dressing Is A Flexible Polymer Sheet With An Acrylic Adhesive Coating

Table 22 Players Offering Film Dressings

Table 23 Film Dressings Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.5 Hydrogel Dressings

7.3.5.1 Hydroge Dressings Promotes Fast Absorption Of Exudates Across The Whole Area Of Applied Dressings

Table 24 Hydrogel Dressings Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.6 Other Advanced Dressings

Table 25 Other Advanced Dressings Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4 Traditional Wound Care Products

7.4.1 Traditional Wound Care Includes First-Aid Treatment Provided To Any Wound For Infection Control

Table 26 Traditional Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 27 Traditional Wound Care Products Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4.2 Tapes

7.4.2.1 Tapes Accounted For Major Share Of The Traditional Wound Care Products Market

Table 28 Players Offering Tapes

Table 29 Tapes Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4.3 Dressings

7.4.3.1 Wound Dressings Are The Most Commonly Used Traditional Wound Care Products

Table 30 Players Offering Dressings

Table 31 Dressings Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4.4 Bandages

7.4.4.1 A Bandage Is A Strip Of Fabric Used To Protect A Dressing And Bind Up The Wound

Table 32 Players Offering Bandages

Table 33 Bandages Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4.5 Absorbents

7.4.5.1 Animal Wound Care Absorbents Include Cotton Rolls, Non-Woven Rolls, Swabs, And Gauze

Table 34 Players Offering Absorbents

Table 35 Absorbents Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4.6 Other Traditional Wound Care Products

Table 36 Players Offering Other Traditional Wound Care Products

Table 37 Other Traditional Wound Care Products Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.5 Therapy Devices

7.5.1 Npwt Is A Non-Invasive Therapy That Promotes Wound Healing In Animals.

Table 38 Players Offering Therapy Devices

Table 39 Therapy Devices Market, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8 Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type

8.1 Introduction

Table 40 Global Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Companion Animals

8.2.1 Rising Population Of Small Companion Animals, Along With Increasing Pet Care Expenditure And Adoption Of Pet Insurance, Drives Market Growth

Table 41 Population Of Small Companion Animals, By Geography, 2012–2018 (Million)

Table 42 Global Animal Wound Care Market For Companion Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 43 Global Animal Wound Care Market For Companion Animals, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2.2 Dogs

8.2.2.1 Increasing Adoption Of Dogs And Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases Are Key Factors Driving Market Growth

Table 44 Dog Population, By Country (Million)

Table 45 Global Animal Wound Care Market For Dogs, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2.3 Cats

8.2.3.1 Cats Are Common Pets In A Majority Of Households Across The World

Table 46 Global Animal Wound Care Market For Cats, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2.4 Horses

8.2.4.1 Horses Are At A High Risk Of Traumatic Injuries

Table 47 Horse Population, By Country (Million)

Table 48 Global Animal Wound Care Market For Horses, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2.5 Other Companion Animals

Table 49 Global Animal Wound Care Market For Other Companion Animals, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Livestock Animals

8.3.1 Growing Demand For Accurate Imaging And Diagnosis Of Diseases In Livestock Animals Aids Market Growth

Table 50 Us: Population Of Livestock Animals, 2010–2018 (Million)

Table 51 Global Livestock Animal Wound Care Market Size, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 52 Global Animal Wound Care Market Size For Livestock Animals, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3.2 Cattle

8.3.2.1 Ocular Diseases And Injuries Among Cattle Boost Demand For Wound Care Products

Table 53 Global Animal Wound Care Market For Cattle, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3.3 Pigs

8.3.3.1 Surgeries In Pigs Needed For Treatment Of Various Medical Conditions Fuel Adoption Of Wound Care Products Used In Pre- And Post-Surgical Procedures

Table 54 Pig Population, By Country (Million)

Table 55 Global Animal Wound Care Market For Pigs, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3.4 Other Livestock Animals

Table 56 Global Animal Wound Care Market For Other Livestock Animals, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9 Animal Wound Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

Figure 20 Ospitals & Clinics To Register Higher Growth During Forecast Period

Table 57 Animal Wound Care Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2 Hospitals & Clinics

9.2.1 Hospitals And Clinics Are Largest End Users Of Animal Wound Care Products

Table 58 Animal Wound Care Market For Hospital & Clinics, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3 Home Care Settings

9.3.1 Rising Pet Expenditure Will Promote Growth Of Home Care Settings

Table 59 Animal Wound Care Market For Home Care Settings, By Geography, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10 Animal Wound Care Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

Figure 21 Animal Wound Care Market: Geographic Snapshot

Table 60 Global Animal Wound Care Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.2 North America

Figure 22 North America: Animal Wound Care Market Snapshot

Table 61 North America: Animal Wound Care Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 62 North America: Animal Wound Care Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 63 North America: Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 64 North America: Animal Wound Care Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.2.1 Us

10.2.1.1 Rising Pet Expenditure And Increasing Meat Consumption Are The Major Drivers For Animal Wound Care Market In Us

Table 65 Us: Private Clinical Practices, By Animal Type, 2016 Vs. 2018

Table 66 Us: Animal Wound Care Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 67 Us: Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 68 Us: Animal Wound Care Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Growing Pet Adoption Rate To Drive The Market Growth In Canada

Table 69 Canada: Animal Wound Care Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 70 Canada: Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 71 Canada: Animal Wound Care Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3 Europe

Table 72 Europe: Livestock Population, By Animal, 2010–2018 (Million Head)

Table 73 Europe: Animal Wound Care Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 74 Europe: Animal Wound Care Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 75 Europe: Advanced Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 76 Europe: Traditional Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 77 Europe: Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 78 Europe: Animal Wound Care Market For Livestock Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 79 Europe: Animal Wound Care Market For Companion Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 80 Europe: Animal Wound Care Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany Holds The Largest Share In The European Market

Table 81 Germany: Companion Animal Population, 2012–2018 (Million)

Table 82 Germany: Animal Wound Care Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 83 Germany: Surgical Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 84 Germany: Advanced Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 85 Germany: Traditional Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 86 Germany: Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 87 Germany: Animal Wound Care Market For Livestock Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 88 Germany: Animal Wound Care Market For Companion Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 89 Germany: Animal Wound Care Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Presence Of Major Players Has Ensured Strong Share Of France In The Overall Market

Table 90 France: Animal Wound Care Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 91 France: Surgical Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 92 France: Advanced Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 93 France: Traditional Wound Care Products Market, By Type,2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 94 France: Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 95 France: Animal Wound Care Market For Livestock Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 96 France: Animal Wound Care Market For Companion Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 97 France: Animal Wound Care Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3.3 Uk

10.3.3.1 Increasing Pet Ownership Is Expected To Drive Market Growth

Table 98 Uk: Animal Wound Care Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 99 Uk: Surgical Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 100 Uk: Adhesives Wound Care Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 101 Uk: Traditional Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 102 Uk: Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 103 Uk: Animal Wound Care Market For Livestock Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 104 Uk: Animal Wound Care Market For Companion Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 105 Uk: Animal Wound Care Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Growing Demand For Poultry And Pork Meat And Increasing Awareness About Pet Healthcare In Livestock Will Contribute To The Demand For Animal Wound Care Products

Table 106 Italy: Animal Wound Care Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 107 Italy: Surgical Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 108 Italy: Advanced Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 109 Italy: Traditional Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 110 Italy: Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 111 Italy: Animal Wound Care Market For Livestock Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 112 Italy: Animal Wound Care Market For Companion Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 113 Italy: Animal Wound Care Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Increasing Animal Health Expenditure Is Expected To Drive Market Growth

Table 114 Spain: Animal Wound Care Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 115 Spain: Surgical Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 116 Spain: Advanced Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 117 Spain: Traditional Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 118 Spain: Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 119 Spain: Animal Wound Care Market For Livestock Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 120 Spain: Animal Wound Care Market For Companion Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 121 Spain: Animal Wound Care Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3.6 Rest Of Europe

Table 122 Roe: Companion Animal Ownership, 2018 (Million)

Table 123 Roe: Animal Wound Care Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 124 Roe: Surgical Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 125 Roe: Advanced Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 126 Roe: Traditional Wound Care Products Market, By Type,2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 127 Roe: Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 128 Roe: Animal Wound Care Market For Livestock Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 129 Roe: Animal Wound Care Market For Companion Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 130 Roe: Animal Wound Care Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4 Asia Pacific

Table 131 Asia Pacific: Food-Producing Animal Population, 2010–2017 (Million)

Figure 23 Asia Pacific: Animal Wound Care Market Snapshot

Table 132 Asia Pacific: Animal Wound Care Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 133 Asia Pacific: Animal Wound Care Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 134 Asia Pacific: Surgical Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 135 Asia Pacific: Advanced Animal Wound Care Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 136 Asia Pacific: Traditional Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 137 Asia Pacific: Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 138 Asia Pacific: Animal Wound Care Market For Livestock Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 139 Asia Pacific: Animal Wound Care Market For Companion Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 140 Asia Pacific: Animal Wound Care Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China Dominates The Apac Animal Wound Care Market

Table 141 China: Animal Wound Care Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 142 China: Surgical Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 143 China: Advanced Animal Wound Care Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 144 China: Traditional Wound Care Products Market, By Type,2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 145 China: Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 146 China: Animal Wound Care Market For Livestock Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 147 China: Animal Wound Care Market For Companion Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 148 China: Animal Wound Care Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Rising Demand For Imported Breeds Is Driving Pet Adoption In The Country

Table 149 Japan: Animal Wound Care Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 150 Japan: Surgical Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 151 Japan: Advanced Animal Wound Care Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 152 Japan: Traditional Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 153 Japan: Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 154 Japan: Animal Wound Care Market For Livestock Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 155 Japan: Animal Wound Care Market For Companion Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 156 Japan: Animal Wound Care Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Increase In Livestock Animal Population Will Contribute To The Market Growth In India

Table 157 India: Animal Wound Care Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 158 India: Surgical Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 159 India: Advanced Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 160 India: Traditional Wound Care Products Market, By Type,2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 161 India: Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 162 India: Animal Wound Care Market For Livestock Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 163 India: Animal Wound Care Market For Companion Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 164 India: Animal Wound Care Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4.4 Rest Of Asia Pacific

Table 165 Roapac: Animal Wound Care Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 166 Roapac: Surgical Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 167 Roapac: Advanced Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 168 Roapac: Traditional Wound Care Products Market, By Type,2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 169 Roapac: Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 170 Roapac: Animal Wound Care Market For Livestock Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 171 Roapac: Animal Wound Care Market For Companion Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 172 Roapac: Animal Wound Care Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.5 Latin America

Table 173 Latin America: Animal Wound Care Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 174 Latin America: Surgical Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 175 Latin America: Advanced Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 176 Latin America: Traditional Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 177 Latin America: Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 178 Latin America: Animal Wound Care Market For Companion Animals, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 179 Latin America: Animal Wound Care Market For Livestock Animals, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 180 Latin America: Animal Wound Care Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.6 Middle East And Africa

Table 181 Middle East And Africa: Animal Wound Care Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 182 Middle East And Africa: Surgical Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 183 Middle East And Africa: Advanced Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 184 Middle East And Africa: Traditional Wound Care Products Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 185 Middle East And Africa: Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 186 Middle East And Africa: Animal Wound Care Market For Companion Animals, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 187 Middle East And Africa: Animal Wound Care Market For Livestock Animals, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 188 Middle East And Africa: Animal Wound Care Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

Figure 24 Agreements And Acquisitions—Key Growth Strategies Adopted By Market Players From January 2017 To January 2020

11.2 Market Share Analysis

Figure 25 Global Animal Wound Care Market Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2019

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Star

11.3.2 Emerging Leaders

11.3.3 Pervasive

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

Figure 26 Animal Wound Care Market: Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)

11.4 Competitive Situation And Trends

11.4.1 Product Launches

Table 189 Product Launches, 2017–2020

11.4.2 Expansions

Table 190 Expansions, 2017–2020

11.4.3 Acquisitions And Divestiture

Table 191 Acquisitions And Divestitures, 2017–2020

11.4.4 Other Strategies

Table 192 Other Strategies, 2017–2020

12 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, Swot Analysis, Mnm View, And Strategic Overview)*

12.1 Elanco Animal Health

Figure 27 Elanco Animal Health: Company Snapshot (2019)

12.2 3m Company

Figure 28 3m Company: Company Snapshot (2019)

12.3 Medtronic Plc

Figure 29 Medtronic Plc: Company Snapshot (2019)

12.4 B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Figure 30 B. Braun Melsungen Ag: Company Snapshot (2019)

12.5 Virbac

Figure 31 Virbac: Company Snapshot (2019)

12.6 Neogen Corporation

Figure 32 Neogen Corporation: Company Snapshot (2019)

12.7 Jørgen Kruuse A/S

12.8 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Figure 33 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Company Snapshot (2019)

12.9 Ethicon (A Subsidiary Of Johnson & Johnson)

Figure 34 Johnson & Johnson: Company Snapshot (2019)

12.10 Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Figure 35 Dechra Pharmaceuticals: Company Snapshot (2019)

12.11 Jazz Medical, Llc

12.12 Smith & Nephew Plc

12.13 Kericure Inc.

12.14 Advancis Veterinary

12.15 Care-Tech Laboratories, Inc.

12.16 Robinson Healthcare

12.17 Mila International, Inc.

12.18 Sentrx Animal Care

12.19 Mccord Research, Inc.

12.20 Primavet, Inc.

*Details On Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, Swot Analysis, Mnm View, And Strategic Overview Might Not Be Captured In Case Of Unlisted Companies.

13 Appendix

13.1 Insights Of Industry Experts

13.2 Discussion Guide

13.3 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

13.4 Available Customizations

13.5 Related Reports

13.6 Author Details

Read More……………