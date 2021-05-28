Patient Registry Software Market: Volume, Opportunities, Size, Drivers, New Technology, Growth Opportunity and Key Factors

This Patient Registry Software Market document is structured with the meticulous efforts of an innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters. This market report also offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. Two of these major tools of market analysis are SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The Patient Registry Software Market business report is generated with a nice combination of advanced industry insights, practical solutions, talent solutions and the use of latest technology which gives an excellent user experience.

Patient Registry Software Market by Registry Type (Diabetes, Rare Disease, Cancer, Kidney), Software (Integrated, Standalone), Delivery (On Premise, Cloud), Functionality (PHM, HIE), Pricing Model, Database (Public), End User (Hospital) – Forecast to 2025 The global patient registry software market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2020 to 2025.

The shift toward computerized registries from paper-based registries, due to their advantages, is a key driver of market growth. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in the number of COVID-19 patients globally is also expected to support the demand for patient registry software. Other considerations include the rising number of accountable care organizations, high adoption of the subscription model, and the emergence of cloud-based patient registry solutions. However, shortage of trained and skilled resources and privacy and security related concerns hampered market growth to an extent.

“Diseases Registries was the largest and fastest growing segment in the type of registry market in 2019”

These registries include information on patients diagnosed with a specific disease. The main inclusion criterion that disease or condition registries use is the state of a particular disease or condition. Factors such as the Increasing government initiatives to develop and maintain patient health records (to reduce healthcare costs) and the growing awareness about collecting and utilizing patient health information are driving the adoption of disease registries. The value of disease registries is increasingly being recognized as they provide historically comparable data and long-term evaluation, potentially serving as an addition to randomized clinical trials, and thus providing insights about real-site outcomes that limited controlled studies do not address. However, the development of disease registries might become costlier as the scope of the study increases.

“Commercial Databases is the largest type of database segment in the patient registry software market in 2019”

Based on the type of database, the patient registry software market is segmented into commercial databases and public databases. A growing number of pharmaceutical/drug manufacturing and medical device companies are opting for commercial databases owing to their use in a number of studies, including the identification of adverse effects of drugs/medical devices, post-marketing surveillance, and the study of population disease patterns. . Commercial registries are generally privately funded or industry-sponsored and aim to gather patient-related data for continual delivery of quality care.

“Government organizations & TPAs is the largest end user segment in the patient registry software market in 2019”

Based on the end user, the patient registry software market is segmented into private payers; hospitals & medical practices; research centers; pharmaceutical, biotechnology, & medical device companies; and government organizations & TPAs. In 2019, the government organizations & TPAs segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient registry software market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for analyzing patient data for better population health management.

“North America will continue to dominate the patient registry software market in 2025”

The patient registry software market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of 48.9% of the global patient registry software market. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the increasing need to integrate healthcare systems, government funding for developing patient registries, rising focus on PHM and HIE, increasing adoption of HCIT as a cost-containment measure, and the participation of non-profit and private organizations in improving patient care quality. Due to its growing geriatric population segment and environmental conditions have favored the spread of COVID-19 which has severely affected the region and ensured enormous growth in the demand for patient registry software. Players in this and adjacent, or even non-related, markets have focused on or collaborated for expanding the offerings of this market segment.

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 25%, and Tier 3: 35%

– Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 25%, and Tier 3: 35% By Designation – C-level: 25%, Director-level: 20%, and Others: 55%

– C-level: 25%, Director-level: 20%, and Others: 55% By Region – North America: 40%, Europe: 25%, Asia Pacific: 20%, Latin America: 10%, and the Middle East & Africa: 5%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the patient registry software market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on type of registry, software, pricing model, deployment model, type of database, functionality, end user, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

