Bio-Implants Market 2021-2026: Industry Analysis, Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bio-Implants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global bio-implants market reached a value of US$ 98.9 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market expects to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Bio-implants are bioengineered products that are utilized to replace, support, enhance or regularize physiological functions. They are made from biosynthetic materials such as collagen and tissue-engineered products like artificial skin or tissues. They are divided into three categories, namely, biological implants that comprise cell therapy, bioartificial organs and tissue engineering; biologized implants which include in-vivo cell lining, technical implants and biohybrid systems; and biofunctionalized implants that include surface-functionalized implants and drug-eluting stents.

Global Bio-Implants Market Trends:

Owing to sedentary lifestyles, altering consumption patterns and inadequate nutritional intake among individuals, the prevalence of chronic conditions, such as osteoarthritis, and neuropathic, congenital and cardiovascular diseases, has increased which, in turn, is augmenting the demand for bio-implants worldwide. In addition, the geriatric population represents the biggest end user of bio-implants as elderly individuals are relatively more susceptible to coronary heart diseases, peripheral artery diseases and other age-related conditions. Apart from this, manufacturers are developing innovative prosthetics to reduce production costs and offer customized devices to patients. Further, due to the increasing beauty consciousness, along with the improving success rate of cosmetic surgeries, there has been a rise in the number of individuals seeking bio-implants for enhancing their physical appearance. Looking forward, the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type of Bio-Implants

1. Cardiovascular Implants

2. Dental Implants

3. Spinal Bio-implants

4. Orthopaedic Implants

5. Ophthalmic Implants

6. Others

Breakup by Material

1. Metallic

2. Ceramic

3. Polymer

4. Biological

Breakup by Origin

1. Allograft

2. Autograft

3. Xenograft

4. Synthetic

Breakup by Mode of Administration

1. Non Surgical

2. Surgical

Breakup by End-Users

1. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

2. Clinics

3. Hospital

4. Others

Breakup by Region

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, St. Jude Medical Inc., Medtronic Inc., Smith and Nephew, Wright Medical Group, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, Invibio Limited, Straumann, Danaher Corporation, Cardinal Health, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen, LifeNet Health, Inc and Endo International plc.

