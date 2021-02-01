Specialty Generics Market 2021-2026: Industry Analysis, Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Specialty Generics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global specialty generics market size reached US$ 57.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market expects to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Specialty generics refer to off-patented drugs which are used to target chronic or complex health conditions. These drugs require special handling, monitoring or administration and generally need prior authorization to order them. Nowadays, specialty generics are gaining immense popularity as they are utilized to treat rare chronic diseases such as cancer, HIV AIDS, rheumatoid arthritis and hemophilia

Global Specialty Generics Market Trends:

The increasing demand for specialty drugs has encouraged the governments of various countries to regulate and provide supporting policies for the production of specialty generics. Besides this, unlike newly patented specialty drugs, specialty generics are less expensive to develop and manufacture as they do not have to undergo any clinical trials and approval before entering the market. As a result, these products involve low risk and high margins as compared to newly patented drugs which usually take three to four years for product development and approval. Moreover, manufacturers are involved in research and development (R&D) to create new and innovative specialty drug formulations that are more efficient and cost-effective as compared to their branded counterparts. Additionally, several companies are engaging in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to expand their specialty generics capacities. For instance, Alvogen, a pharmaceutical company, acquired County Line Pharmaceuticals that is involved in the development of specialty generics. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global specialty generics market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Route of Administration

1. Injectable

2. Oral

3. Others

Based on the route of the administration, the market has been segregated into injectables, drugs and others. Amongst these, injectables currently dominate the market across the globe.

Breakup by Indication

1. Oncology

2. Autoimmune Diseases

3. Infectious Diseases

4. Others

On the basis of the indication, oncology holds the majority of the global market share. Some of the other segments are autoimmune and infectious diseases.

Breakup by Distribution Channel

1. Retail Pharmacies

2. Specialty Pharmacies

3. Hospital Pharmacies

The market has been categorized based on the distribution channel into retail pharmacies, specialty pharmacies and hospital pharmacies. At present, specialty generics are majorly distributed through specialty pharmacies.

Breakup by Region

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, North America enjoys the leading position in the global specialty generics market. Other major regions include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Akorn, Inc., Mylan N.V., Mallinckrodt, Sandoz International GmbH, Pfizer, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Apotex Corp., Endo International plc.

