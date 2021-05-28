$795.4 Mn Exercise Bike Market Report 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the latest research report by IMARC Group, the global exercise bike market size is expected to reach US$ 795.4 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.76% during 2021-2026,

Exercise bike refers to an immobile fitness machine that resembles an ordinary bike. It is comprised of various sub-parts, including a saddle, pedals, front straps and handlebars. Compared to other exercising equipment, an exercise bike provides a less intense workout which is apt for the people suffering from joint or lower back issues. Moreover, it assists in improving overall fitness by reducing body weight, improving stamina, stimulating the heart rate, and combating lifestyle diseases, such as stress, diabetes, hypertension, etc.

Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, cardiac diseases, etc., due to unhealthy food consumption habits and sedentary lifestyles of the consumers, is primarily impelling the demand for exercise bikes. Furthermore, several key manufacturers are introducing innovative exercise bikes that allow the user to view a live stream video on the screen while cycling. They are also launching virtual reality exercise bikes, which help in creating a completely different ambiance for the users. This, in turn, is providing a thrust to the market. Various other factors, including inflating purchasing power, elevating standards of living, and growing health-conscious population, are expected to further bolster the market growth in the coming years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Exercise Bike Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Brunswick Corporation (BC),

ICON Healthcare Fund Class S (ICHCX),

Nautilus, Precor,

Technogym

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Market Breakup by Product Type

1. Recumbent Exercise Bike

2. Upright Exercise Bike

Market Breakup by End-User

1. Home Consumers

2. Gyms/Health Clubs

3. Others

Market Breakup by Region

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

