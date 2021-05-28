Video Wall Market Report 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, the global video wall market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

A video wall refers to an electronic display that is created by combining numerous screens to form a larger image or smaller windows of multiple images. It can be built using traditional television sets, video projectors and LCD or LED panels, cubes, tiles or projection screens. The video wall provides high image resolution and contrast, uniform brightness and real-time content sharing with improved touchscreen interactivity. Owing to this, this next-generation technology is being used at airports, stadiums, railway stations and museums to help reach information to a massive audience with multi-monitor setups.

Global Video Wall Market Trends:

One of the major factors driving the market growth is the increasing number of malls and public spaces, which has led to a rapid rise in the installation of video walls. These screens are used for grabbing the attention of passers-by and advertising various products. Apart from this, with the advancements technology, video walls have become more adaptable in terms of shapes, sizes, and software capabilities. Moreover, many companies are developing video wall software that can span content across multiple and varied displays in an array of configurations. They are also introducing video walls with high contrast ratio, anti-glare screen and improved response time, which help in increasing readability.

Market Summary:

Based on the product, the market has been segmented into LCD, LED, LPD and other display systems. At present, LED display systems are the most popular product.

On the basis of the service, the market has been classified into housing, installation and content management.

The market has been segregated based on the deployment type into touch-based, touchless, multi-touch and others.

On the basis of the technology, the market has been bifurcated into rear projection and narrow bezel display. Narrow bezel displays are most widely used in video walls.

The market has been categorized based on the vertical into retail, IT and telecommunication, government and defense, media and entertainment, and others. Amongst these, government and defense dominate the market, accounting for the majority of the global market share.

Region-wise, North America exhibits a clear dominance in the market. Other major regions include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being Daktronics, Inc. (ADFLOW Networks), AU Optronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., Barco NV, Acer Inc., Christie Group plc, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, NEC Display Solutions, Planar Systems, Inc., Sharp Corporation and Toshiba Corporation.

