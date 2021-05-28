Satellite Manufacturing and Launch System Market Forecast 2021-26: Size, Share, Competitive Analysis and Industry Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Satellite Manufacturing and Launch System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global satellite manufacturing and launch market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2021-2026. Satellite refers to a human-made spacecraft designed to orbit the Earth and other celestial objects to collect and process topographical information. Satellites are generally made using light-weight metals such as aluminum and titanium, along with composites and alloys, including nickel-cadmium and aluminum-beryllium. Presently, satellite manufacturing and launch organizations deal with Low Earth Orbit (LEO), geostationary (GEO) and sun-synchronous orbit satellites, which are utilized for remote communication, surveillance, sensing, transmission, telemetry and traffic control.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The growing utilization of satellites for military surveillance and related defense applications is primarily driving the market growth. They are also utilized for several commercial applications, such as global positioning services (GPS), internet connectivity and satellite-based telemetry. Furthermore, the introduction of miniature satellites with increased payload capabilities is also creating a positive outlook for the market. These satellites are compact and allow the additional load on a single launch vehicle, which increases the profit margins for the organizations. As a result, miniature satellites are regarded as one of the most effective solutions for cost reduction while ensuring optimum performance. Numerous other factors, including the widespread adoption of 3D technology in the manufacturing process and increasing investments in R&D activities in the aeronautics sector, are projected to further drive the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Airbus SE

Arianespace

Blue Origin LLC

Boeing

Geooptics

Innovative Solutions in Space

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation

Thales Group

Viasat Inc.

Breakup by Segment:

Satellite Manufacturing

Satellite Launch System

Breakup by Satellite Type:

LEO (Lower Earth Orbit) Satellites

MEO (Medium Earth Orbit) Satellites

GEO (Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit) Satellites

Beyond GEO Satellites

Breakup by Application:

Commercial Communications

Government Communications

Earth Observation Services

Research and Development

Navigation

Military Surveillance

Scientific Applications

Others

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Military and Government

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

