Luxury Furniture Market 2021-26: Global Industry Growth, Size, Key Drivers and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Luxury Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global luxury furniture market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global luxury furniture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Luxury furniture refers to a high-end movable article, characterized by elite design, that is made using good quality wood. It can also be manufactured using glass, metal or other materials to enhance the aesthetic appeal of residential spaces and commercial establishments, such as hotels, offices and restaurants. Consequently, it is widely being utilized by a majority of the population for enhancing the style, function and overall appearance of the given space.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Luxury Furniture Market Trends:
On account of rapid urbanization, inflating income levels and changing lifestyle patterns, the majority of the urban dwellers are splurging on luxury items that enhance the aesthetics of their residential spaces and act as a status symbol. Apart from this, the expansion of residential and commercial spaces, owing to the rapidly increasing population, is also providing a thrust to the demand for luxury furniture. Moreover, numerous manufacturers operating in the industry are launching organic luxury furniture that is made using biodegradable, sustainable and renewable raw materials. This is further facilitated by an enhanced focus toward sustainable development and the advent of several favorable initiatives by governments of various countries across the globe. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include growing e-retail platforms, rising awareness regarding the adverse effects of toxic furniture finishes and the availability of foldable, portable and multi-functional furniture in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Duresta Upholstery Limited
- Valderamobili s.r.l.
- Scavolini S.p.A.
- Giovanni Visentin S.R.L.
- Nella Vetrina
- Muebles Picó S.A.
- Heritage Home Group LLC
- iola Furniture Limited
- TURRI srl
- Grayson Luxury
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
- Cassina S.P.A
Breakup by Raw Material:
- Wood
- Metal
- Glass
- Leather
- Plastic
- Multiple
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Domestic Sectors
- Living Room And Bedroom
- Kitchen
- Bathroom
- Outdoor
- Lighting
- Commercial Sectors
- Office
- Hospitality
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Conventional Furniture Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online Retailers
- Others
Breakup by Design:
- Modern Segments
- Contemporary Segments
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
