Cheese Market Research Report 2021-26: Global Size, Share and Industry Trends and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cheese Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global cheese market reached a value of US$ 72.26 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cheese market to reach a value of US$ 105.93 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.81% during 2021-2026. Cheese is a highly nutritious and appetizing milk-derived food product, prepared using cow, buffalo or goat milk. It is a vital and indispensable part of a wide range of fast food products and an essential ingredient of daily meals in regions, such as Western Europe and North America. It is also one of the most consumed fermented food worldwide, owing to its diverse flavors and textures. In recent years, cheese has gained widespread popularity across the globe as it is a rich source of proteins, vitamins, riboflavin, calcium, phosphorus and zinc. These nutrients aid in cavity prevention, improves bone strength and weight loss, as well as minimize the chances of developing cancer, regulate blood pressure levels and enhance skin texture.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Cheese Market Trends:

The escalating demand for cheese can be attributed to the rising number of fast-food chains across the globe led by urbanization, the emerging trend of eating out, rising consumption of processed foods and inflating income levels. Furthermore, the organized retail sector, in countries like China and India, has witnessed rapid development with improvement in storage facilities. This has motivated various cheese manufacturers to enter these markets. Besides this, innovative marketing strategies adopted by cheese manufacturers have resulted in rising product awareness, particularly among consumers in untapped markets. Moreover, there has been a rise in the prevalence of obesity and a consequent increase in health consciousness, owing to which consumers are shifting toward low- or zero-fat products. This trend has prompted manufacturers to introduce a range of fat-free cheese variants.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Lactalis Group

Fonterra

FrieslandCampina

Dairy Farmers of America

Arla Foods

SAVENCIA SA

Breakup by Source:

Cow Milk

Buffalo Milk

Goat Milk

Others

Breakup by Type:

Natural

Processed

Breakup by Product:

Mozzarella

Cheddar

Feta

Parmesan

Roquefort

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Store

Others

Breakup by Format:

Slices

Diced/Cubes

Shredded

Blocks

Spreads

Liquid

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

