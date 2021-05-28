Electric Vehicles Market 2021-2026: Global Share, Size, Growth, Key Players and Forecast – IMARC Group

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electric Vehicles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global electric vehicles market reached a volume of 2.45 Million Units in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global electric vehicles market to grow at a CAGR of around 47% during 2021-2026. An electric vehicle (EV) is a relatively new technology in the automotive industry that is rapidly gaining traction across the globe. They operate using an electric motor instead of an internal-combustion engine, which produces power by burning a mix of fuel and gases. As a result, they offer a number of benefits, which include energy-efficiency, easy maintenance and generating less greenhouse gases (GHGs). Owing to the rising pollution levels, increasing concerns about climate change and depleting natural resources, they are replacing conventional automobiles across the world.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Electric Vehicles Market Trends:

A boost in the overall sales of EVs can be accredited to the reduction in the cost of batteries, availability of purchase incentives, and driving and parking access advantages. Apart from this, owing to the growing concerns about environmental degradation, there is a rise in the demand for fuel-efficient automobiles across the globe. In line with this, governments of several countries are offering subsidies, tax exemptions and free charging facilities to encourage the adoption of EVs. Furthermore, leading manufacturers in the industry are focusing on integrating advanced technologies for introducing zero- and low-emission vehicles with improved fuel efficiency, as well as soundless operations. Besides this, improvements in the EV charging infrastructure are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors anticipated to stimulate the market growth in the coming years include rapid urbanization, inflating income levels and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Key Market Segmentation:

Some of these key players include:

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

BYD Auto

Chery

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

Geely

General Motors

Honda Motor Company

Hyundai Motor Company

Nissan

Renault

SAIC Motor

Tesla Inc. Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen

Market Breakup by Component:

Battery Cells & Packs

On-Board Charger

Fuel Stack

Market Breakup by Charging Type:

Slow Charging

Fast Charging

Market Breakup by Propulsion Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

