Skin Care Products Market 2021-2026: Outlook, Share, Size, Growth, Challenges, and Key Players – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Skin Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global skin care products market reached a value of US$ 131 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global skin care products market to exhibit moderate growth during the 2021-2026. Skin care products refer to a range of products, such as creams, toners, cleansers, serums, oils, masks, sunscreen, anti-aging cream and scrubs, that are utilized by individuals to improve the overall appearance and texture of the skin. They are not only used to fight breakouts or add a youthful glow to the skin but also aid in the protection of the skin against the adverse effects of sun, pollutants and other external factors. Apart from this, these products are used to treat numerous chronic skin conditions, as well as hyperpigmentation and blemishes. Comprising key ingredients like retinol and hydroxy acids, these products are fortified with various organic ingredients, including essential oils and vitamins C and E, as their usage is associated with reduced chances of developing irritations, breakouts and severe allergic reactions.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Skin Care Products Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing preference for personal grooming among the masses. A majority of the population practices a skin care regime that consists of numerous skin care products, including face wash, moisturizers and serums, thereby increasing their uptake. This is facilitated by rapid urbanization, shifting spending patterns and a significant rise in pollution levels. The growing inclination of the male population toward personal well-being is also contributing to the sales of these products. Moreover, the sales of premium as well as organic skin care product variants are also bolstering across the globe, facilitated extensively by inflating disposable income levels and aggressive promotional activities by numerous manufacturers. Consumers are also growing conscious regarding the detrimental effects of artificial ingredients and chemicals, which has accelerated the continual launch of chemical-free skin care product variants. Some of the other factors driving the growth of the market include the easy availability of products through online retails platforms and attractive packaging solutions.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies.

Unilever PLC/NV

New Avon Company

L’OREAL S.A.

Kao Group

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Beiersdorf AG

The Procter & Gamble Company

Revlon Consumer Products Corporation

Breakup by Product Type:

Face Cream

Skin Brightening Cream Anti-Aging Cream Sun Protection Cream



Body Lotion

Mass Body Care Premium Body Care Others



Breakup by Ingredient:

Chemical

Natural

Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Unisex

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Beauty Parlours and Salons

Multi Branded Retail Stores

Online

Exclusive Retail Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

