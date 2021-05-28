ATM Market 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Outlook, Key Players, Growth, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ATM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global ATM market size reached US$ 21.00 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market value is expected to reach US$ 29.29 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.70% during 2021-2026. An automated teller machine (ATM) is a banking machine that allows customers to make simple transactions with their credit or debit cards. It handles money and executes various tasks, including cash withdrawals, deposits, and fund transfers. These machines also assist with related operations, such as balance inquiry and PIN change. An ATM comprises a card reader, keypad, cash dispenser, printer, and a display screen to show the user their account balance. These machines read the chip on the front and the magnetic stripe on the back of the debit/credit card to execute the requested function. ATMs are a faster and more convenient self-serving alternative to conventional bank tellers and offer a smooth financial transaction experience.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global ATM Trends:

The global ATM market is primarily being driven by the escalating demand for convenient banking transactions and increasing urbanization in emerging economies. The essential features of ATMs, such as the 24*7 availability of cash and the ease of fund transfers and bill payments, have favored their widespread adoption around the world. Moreover, improved security measures, including biometric and one-time password (OTP) authentication systems to prevent fraudulent transactions and the advent of Talking ATMs for users with special needs, are contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing tourism sector is acting as another major growth-inducing factor as many ATMs now offer advanced features, such as Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC), that enable a smooth currency conversion experience for international travelers.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Diebold Inc.

Wincor Nixdorf AG

NCR Corporation

Triton Systems of Delaware

Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions

GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd.

OKI Electric Industry co. Ltd.

Nautilus Hyosung Corporation

HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co KG

Fujitsu Ltd.

Euronet Worldwide

Brink’s Company

Breakup by Solution:

Deployment Solutions

Onsite ATMs Offsite ATMs Work Site ATMs Mobile ATMs



Managed Services

Breakup by Screen Size:

15″ and Below

Above 15″

Breakup by Application:

Withdrawals

Transfers

Deposits

Breakup by Type:

Conventional/Bank ATMs

Brown Label ATMs

White Label ATMs

Smart ATMs

Cash Dispensers

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

