Air Ambulance Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global ambulance market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Air ambulance refers to an aircraft, usually a helicopter or an airplane, which helps in transferring injured or sick patients quickly and comfortably to the nearest hospitals. Similar to the traditional ambulance, an air ambulance is equipped with the advanced life support system, medications, flight stretcher and highly trained medical staff. These trained medical personnel aid in monitoring and performing necessary pre-hospitalization care of the patient.

Global Air Ambulance Market Trends:

As compared to a regular ambulance, an air ambulance is faster and has a higher capacity, which provides immediate medical care to the patients in a short period of time. There has been a continuous increase in the number of accidents in recent years, which is consequently resulting in the rising cases of severe physical and psychological trauma. This, in turn, is creating a huge demand for air ambulance, which enables emergency response teams to facilitate emergency services for critically ill patients and transferring them to an advanced health care facility. Also, air ambulance nullifies the risk of organ damage during transportation, especially when organs are urgently needed in life-saving transplant surgeries. Apart from this, advancements made in the healthcare industry have further led to the improvement of air ambulance services, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Air Ambulance Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the key players being PHI Air Medical, Air Ambulance Specialists, Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance, Express Air Medical Transport, Lifeguard Air Ambulance, Native American Air Ambulance, Metro Aviation Inc., The Royal Flying Doctor Service, REVA Air Ambulance, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, EAA, Capital Air Ambulnace, AirMed International, etc.

Key Insights from the Report:

Based on the vehicle type, the market has been segmented into aircrafts/airplanes, helicopters, seaplanes and others.

On the basis of the service type, the market has been classified into hospital, community and other services.

The market has been categorized based on the application into medical care, transport and others.

Region-wise, the market has been segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

