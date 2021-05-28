Chiral Chemicals Market 2021-2026: Key Players, Outlook, Share, Size, Growth, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Chiral Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global chiral chemicals market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global chiral chemicals market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Chiral chemicals stand for a special class of compounds that include an asymmetrical carbon atom at the center. These chemicals are commonly known as enantiomers or optical isomers and are non-superimposable on their mirror image. Chiral chemicals are extensively adopted for manufacturing pharmaceutical items, agrochemicals, fine chemicals, food ingredients, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The increasing food consumption needs with the ever-growing population and the declining presence of arable land have led to rising food security concerns. As a result, there is extensive utilization of chiral chemicals in the production of herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, plant growth regulators, pheromones, etc., for providing optimum agricultural productivity. Additionally, a significant growth in the cosmetics sector is also driving the demand for chiral chemicals for imparting fragrances in several cosmetic items. Besides this, the increasing focus on the development of safer and effective drugs with better therapeutic value and higher efficacy is also augmenting the product demand in the pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, numerous companies are focusing on the introduction of application-specific products, which are further expected to drive the global market for chiral chemicals in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

BASF SE

Chiracon GmbH

Chiral Technologies Inc. (Daicel Corporation)

Codexis Inc.

Johnson Matthey

PerkinElmer Inc.

Solvias AG

Strem Chemicals

Toray Industries Inc.

R. Grace & Co.

Breakup by Technology:

Traditional Separation Method

Asymmetric Preparation Method Asymmetric Synthesis Method Asymmetric Catalysis Method

Biological Separation Method

Others

Breakup by Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Flavors and Fragrances

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

