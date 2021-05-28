Heated Mattress Pads Market 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Key Players, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Heated Mattress Pads Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global heated mattress pads market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global heated mattress pads market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026). A heated mattress pad is a bed heating device comprising of wire or water tube components woven over the surface to maintain the required temperature of the mattress. It is produced using several materials, such as cotton, polyester, suede, or synthetic fleece. A heated mattress pad also provides various therapeutic benefits, such as improving sleep quality, promoting blood flow, treating body aches, and personalized heat settings. Compared to the traditionally used heating devices, such as room heaters and indoor fireplaces, heated mattress pads are more cost- and energy-efficient and convenient to use.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/heated-mattress-pads-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The global heated mattress pads market is primarily driven by rapid urbanization and the growing demand for luxurious and comfortable bedding items. Furthermore, the increasing product adoption in the hospitality industry is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, several product innovations, such as the launch of pads with a quick warm-up and automatic shut-off features, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Heated mattress pads are widely employed in hospitals as they offer relaxation to the back and legs and stimulate deep sleep in the patients. Various other factors, including increasing product premiumization and rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are expected to further propel the global market for heated mattress pads over the forecasted period.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3eowvnK

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Biddeford Blankets LLC (Microlife Corporation)

Delutti Inc.

Electro Warmth

Kryo Inc.

Sleep Number Corporation

Sunbeam Products Inc. (Newell Brands Inc.)

Therapedic International

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, material, application and distribution channel..

Breakup by Material:

Polyester

Polyester

Others

Breakup by Application:

Households

Hotels

Hospitals

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Other Reports By IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/asia-pacific-gluten-free-oats-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/asia-pacific-welding-consumables-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-welding-consumables-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/electronic-design-automation-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-10

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/micromachining-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-10

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/transplant-box-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-10

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/ferromanganese-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-10

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/maternity-innerwear-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-10

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/sugar-free-confectionery-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-10

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/nonwoven-industrial-membrane-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-10