Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market 2021-2026: Industry Analysis, Trends and Regional Growth Forecast

The ​global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology INAAT) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026) ​According to a new report by IMARC Group.

Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) is primarily deployed in the field of molecular biology for identifying and analyzing nucleic acids. It is majorly used for DNA, RNA, cell protein, ions, molecules, etc. INAAT offers a rapid, sensitive, and accurate diagnosis of genetic as well as infectious ailments. It provides amplicons for producing various nucleic acids that are predominantly utilized in biosensing, bioimaging, and biomedicines. Furthermore, INAAT is also used for detecting several diseases, such as influenza, HIV, tuberculosis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea (CT/NG), Hepatitis A and B, etc.

Market Trends:

The widespread of COVID-19 has led to the rapid shift from specialized laboratory equipment towards INAAT for coronavirus detection. Additionally, the high prevalence of several chronic diseases has augmented the demand for effective diagnosis and treatment procedures, which is propelling the market growth. The increasing popularity of INAAT in identifying genetically modified organisms (GMOs) is also catalyzing the market. Several technological advancements in the sector have led to the development of Recombinase Polymerase Amplification (RPA), Single Primer Isothermal Amplification (SPIA), and Strand Displacement Amplification (SDA). The rising investments in various R&D activities are anticipated to bolster the market for INAAT in the coming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation by Product:

Instruments

Reagents

Market Segmentation by Technology:

Helicase-Dependent Amplification (HDA)

Nicking Enzyme Amplification Reaction (NEAR)

Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP)

Strand Displacement Amplification (SDA)

Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification (NASBA)

Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA)

Single Primer Isothermal Amplification (SPIA)

Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Infectious Disease Diagnosis

Hepatitis

CT/NG

HIV

Influenza

Others

Blood Screening

Others

Market Segmentation by End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories

Others

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., OptiGene Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Ustar Biotechnologies Ltd., etc.

