North America Tobacco Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Tobacco Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the north america tobacco market exhibited stable growth during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the north america market to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Tobacco is an agricultural product that belongs to the Solanaceae family that contains a volatile colorless alkaloid, nicotine. The nicotine present in tobacco products works as a depressant and is associated with uprising heart rate, irritating lung tissue, compressing peripheral blood vessels, increasing blood pressure, affecting brain functions, etc. Some of the common tobacco-based products include shisha, snus, snuff, cigars, cigarillos, cigarettes, etc.

A considerable rise in the number of smokers due to their hectic work schedules, inflating disposable incomes, and consumption of tobacco products at an early age is primarily driving the demand for tobacco in North America. Furthermore, several regional manufacturers are constantly introducing innovative product variants to cater to changing consumer needs and preferences. Additionally, the emergence of numerous flavored tobacco products, such as apple, saffron, cinnamon, berry, etc., is also augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing consumer concerns towards the negative health impact of conventional tobacco products are catalyzing the demand for smokeless tobacco and e-cigarettes, which is expected to further drive the North America tobacco market in the coming years.

North America Tobacco Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the north america tobacco market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the north america tobacco market on the basis of type and country.

Breakup by Type:

Cigarettes

Roll your own

Cigars

Cigarillos

Smokeless tobacco

Others

Breakup by Country:

United states

Canada

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

