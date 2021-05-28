India Paper Bags Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Paper Bags Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the india paper bags market is currently witnessing strong growth and is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Paper bag stands for a flexible packaging product used for convenient storage and takeaway of goods. These bags are available in various forms, colors, shapes, and sizes, depending on the varied requirements of users. They are recyclable, durable, lightweight, and highly customizable. Paper bags are experiencing a high demand across India due to the growing awareness among the masses towards environmental hazards of plastics.

In India, inflating disposable incomes and elevating urbanization levels are driving the demand for premium and luxury paper bags. Moreover, with the rising environmental concerns, the Indian Government is imposing ban on single-use plastics, thereby further catalyzing the market growth. For instance, the National Green Tribunal has banned the usage of non-biodegradable plastic bags in Delhi and the NCR region. Numerous public organizations, like Air India and Indian Railways, have also announced a ban on single-use plastics in 2019, which in turn, is propelling the application of paper bags in the transportation sector. Additionally, the regional market players are aiming to introduce aesthetically attractive paper bags for building an image of the brand, which will continue to drive the market growth in India across the forecasted period.

India Paper Bags Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the india paper bags market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the india paper bags market on the basis of product type, material type, thickness, distribution channel, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Sewn Open Mouth

Pinched Bottom Open Mouth

Pasted Valve

Pasted Open Mouth

Flat Bottom

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Brown Kraft

White Kraft

Breakup by Thickness:

1 Ply

2 Ply

3 Ply

> 3 Ply

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Retail

Construction

Chemicals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

