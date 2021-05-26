Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market Trend Analysis By Allen Technologies, ARBOR Technology Corp., HealthHub Patient Engagement Solutions, i3solutions, Inc

The interactive patient engagement solutions market is projected to reach USD 291 million by 2026 from USD 127 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.9%. The growth of this market is driven by the need for the adoption of improved interactive patient engagement solutions, a growing number of collaborations and partnerships between stakeholders, and favorable government regulations and initiatives to promote the adoption of these solutions. However, high infrastructural requirements and implementation costs and data security concerns are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4370071

The world is not only fighting a health pandemic but also an economic one, as the Novel Coronavirus (COVID – 19) casts its long shadow over economies around the globe. The complete lockdown situation in several countries has directly or indirectly impacted many industries causing a shift in activities like supply chain operations, vendor operations, product commercialization, etc. In the latest report on Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market, published by RnR, numerous aspects of the current market scenario have been taken into consideration and a concise analysis has been put together to bring you with a study that has Pre- and Post-COVID market analysis. Our analysts are watching closely, the growth and decline in each sector due to COVID – 19, to offer you with quality services that you need for your businesses. The report encompasses comprehensive information pertaining to the driving factors, detailed competitive analysis about the key market entities, and relevant insights regarding the lucrative opportunities that lie in front of the industry players to mitigate risks in such circumstances.

Global Interactive patient engagement solutions market projected to grow at CAGR of 17.9%”

Some of the prominent players operating in the Interactive patient engagement solutions market are

GetWellNetwork, Inc., SONIFI Health, Barco, Advantech Co., Ltd., Epic Systems Corporation, Allen Technologies, ARBOR Technology Corp., HealthHub Patient Engagement Solutions, i3solutions, Inc., Aceso Interactive, Inc., HCI, Inc., Remedi Technology, Lincor Solutions, Hospedia, Onyx Healthcare, Inc., BEWATEC Kommunikationstechnik GmbH, eVideon,PDI Communications, Inc., ClinicAll, Hôpitel.

In Room Television segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

On the basis of product, the interactive patient engagement solutions market is segmented into in-room televisions, interactive bedside terminals/assistive devices, and tablets. In 2020, the in-room televisions segment accounted for the largest share of 51.5% of the global interactive patient engagement solutions market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising development of TV-based solutions and the increased adoption of in-room televisions by hospitals.

Inpatients more keen in adopting interactive patient engagement solutions than outpatient

On the basis of type, the interactive patient engagement solutions market is segmented into inpatient and outpatient solutions. In 2020, the inpatient solutions segment accounted for the largest share of 84.9% of the interactive patient engagement solutions market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the need for improved patient care and favorable government initiatives for the adoption of these solutions.

North America To Witness Significant Growth From 2021 To 2026

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of 60.9% of the interactive patient engagement solutions market. This market is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The large share and the high growth of this market can be attributed to favorable government initiatives, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising awareness about digital healthcare products.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 40%

Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 40% By Designation: C-level – 31%, Director-level – 36%, and Others – 33%

C-level – 31%, Director-level – 36%, and Others – 33% By Region: North America – 55%, Europe – 15%, APAC –25%, Rest of the World – 5%



Inquire for Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=4370071

Table of Contents: Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing

Market Size And Forecast

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power Of Buyers

Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

Threat Of New Entrants

Threat Of Substitutes

Threat Of Rivalry

Market Condition

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market Opportunity

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market Opportunity

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

Part 16: Appendix

List Of Abbreviations

See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.