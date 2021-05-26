Artificial Intelligence Market Trend Analysis By Intel Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US)

Artificial Intelligence Market research analysis and data lend a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing, and marketing strategies. The company profiles of all the chief and dominating market players and brands who are taking steps such as product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions are mentioned in the report. The Artificial Intelligence Market report includes a systematic investigation of the current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. The Artificial Intelligence Market business report provides the supreme base for the competitor analysis, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged new applications and technological developments within the sector. It has accelerated the adoption of AI in sectors such as healthcare. AI-based tools and solutions are being deployed at scale for responding to the crisis. Technology giants such as Microsoft, Google, Apple, Amazon, and Facebook are taking initiatives related to remote communications between patients and clinicians, contact tracing, and drug development. During the pandemic, various companies experienced significant increase in pressure from customers, while their number of available employees decreased. Various contact centers were unable to cope with demand or closed because of lockdown restrictions, leading to long delays in customer service queries, which dramatically affected the customer experience. Hence, the demand for conversational AI has been increasing to the forefront of technology enablers. Besides the healthcare sector, AI has been revolutionizing various industries to uphold business resilience. The education sector started using AI, while even online education start-ups began to offer personalized services in line with the needs and specific requirements of the students. The COVID-19 crisis has reinforced the need to transform the conventional education system into one driven by technology. Apart from changing the learning methodology, AI-powered machines also enabled educators in several ways, such as tracking student performances, identifying gaps in teaching techniques, and automating mundane administrative tasks.

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1346606

The report includes the study of key players offering AI solutions and services. It profiles major vendors in the global AI market. The major vendors in the global AI market are included

Alphabet Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Baidu, Inc. (China), Intel Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Facebook, Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany), Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Oracle (US), Cisco (US), Siemens (US), Huawei (China), Alibaba Cloud (China), iFLYTEK (China), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), General Vision Inc. (US), Graphcore (UK), Mellanox Technologies (US), Darktrace (UK), Cylance Inc. (US), Didi Chuxing Technology Co. (China), Zoox (US), Face++ (China), Inbenta (US), Zephyr Health Inc. (US), Butterfly Network (US), Atomwise Inc. (US), Vicarious (US), Preferred Network Inc. (Japan), AIBrain LLC (US), Wave Computing Inc. (US), Mythic (US), Adapteva (US), Koniku Inc. (US), KnuEdge Inc. (US), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), Progress DataRPM (US), Descartes Labs (US), Gamaya (Switzerland), EC2CE (Spain), Precision Hawk(US), Agribotix (US), Neurala (US), Iris Automation (US), Pilot AI Labs Inc.(US), Sentient Technologies (US), Applied Brain Research (Canada), Twitter (US), InsideSales (US), Persado (US), Mariana (US), Drawbridge (US), Narrative Science (US), Appier (Taiwan), Zensed (Sweden), and GumGum Inc. (US).

To do well in this competitive marketplace, a market research report plays a very central role by offering important and consequential market insights for the business. The report also takes into account an analysis of existing major challenges faced by the business and the probable future challenges that the business may have to face while operating in this market. The Artificial Intelligence Market report displays important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers, and research in the industry by the key players. An array of objectives of the marketing research has been considered to generate this best market research report.

The global AI market size to grow from USD 58.3 billion in 2021 to USD 309.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 39.7% during the forecast period. Various factors such as growth of data-based AI and advancement in deep learning and need to achieve robotic autonomy to stay competitive in a global market are expected to drive the adoption of the AI solutions and services.

The software segment to have largest market size during the forecast period

Based on components, the AI market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The software segment of the report is subsegmented into application programming interface (API) and ML framework, the hardware segment is bifurcated into processor, memory, and network, whereas the services segment is segmented into deployment and integration, and support and maintenance. The software segment is expected to account for largest market size during the forecast. The software integrated into computer systems carries out complex operations. It synthesizes the data received from the hardware systems and processes it in an AI system to generate an intelligent response.

Large enterprises segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period

The AI market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The market share of large enterprises is higher; however, the market for SMEs is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Large organizations in BFSI, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications verticals need NLP technology for identifying patterns in data. AI helps data management realize which of their practices are ineffective and what all are working best, leading to the adoption of AI solutions in large enterprises.

Among regions, North America to account for largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global AI market. In contrast, APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of global vendors such as IBM, Google, Microsoft, and AWS would play a vital role in the adoption of AI solutions in the region.

Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the AI market.

By Company: Tier I: 34%,Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23%

Tier I: 34%,Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23% By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, D-Level Executives: 30%, and Managers: 20%

C-Level Executives: 50%, D-Level Executives: 30%, and Managers: 20% By Region: APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, North America: 25%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%

Research Coverage

The market study covers the AI market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as offerings, deployment mode, organization size, technology, business function, vertical, and region. It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall AI market and its sub segments. It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1346606

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction To Covid-19

1.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 1 Covid-19: Global Propagation

Figure 2 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

1.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 3 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

1.3.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact—Scenario Assessment

Figure 4 Criteria Impacting The Global Economy

Figure 5 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of The Global Economy

1.4 Objectives Of The Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.5.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.6 Market Scope

1.6.1 Market Segmentation

1.6.2 Regions Covered

1.6.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.7 Currency Considered

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2018–2020

1.8 Stakeholders

1.9 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 6 Artificial Intelligence Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

Table 2 Primary Interviews

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

Figure 7 Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

Figure 8 Market: Top-Down And Bottom-Up Approaches

2.3.1 Top-Down Approach

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 9 Market Size Estimation Methodology – Approach 1 (Supply-Side): Revenue From Solutions/Services Of The Market

Figure 10 Market Size Estimation Methodology – Approach 2, Bottom-Up (Supply-Side): Collective Revenue From All Solutions/Services Of The Artificial Intelligence Market

Figure 11 Market Size Estimation Methodology – Approach 3, Bottom-Up (Supply-Side): Collective Revenue From All Solutions/Services Of The Market

Figure 12 Market Size Estimation Methodology – Approach 4, Bottom-Up (Demand-Side): Share Of Artificial Intelligence Through Overall Artificial Intelligence Spending

2.4 Market Forecast

Table 3 Factor Analysis

2.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology

Figure 13 Company Evaluation Matrix: Criteria Weightage

2.6 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix Methodology

Figure 14 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix: Criteria Weightage

2.7 Assumptions For The Study

2.8 Limitations Of The Study

2.9 Implications Of Covid-19 On The Artificial Intelligence Market

Figure 15 Quarterly Impact Of Covid-19 During 2020–2021

3 Executive Summary

Table 4 Artificial Intelligence Market Size And Growth Rate, 2015–2020 (Usd Billion, Y-O-Y%)

Table 5 Market Size And Growth Rate, 2021–2026 (Usd Billion, Y-O-Y%)

Figure 16 Artificial Intelligence Software To Be A Larger Market In 2021 (Usd Billion)

Figure 17 Processor Hardware To Be The Largest Market Size In 2021

Figure 18 Machine Learning Framework To Dominate The Market In 2021

Figure 19 Deployment And Integration Segment To Have A Larger Market Size In 2021

Figure 20 Machine Learning Technology To Dominate The Market In 2021 (Usd Billion)

Figure 21 Cloud To Be The Larger Market In 2021

Figure 22 Large Enterprises To Be The Larger Market In 2021 (Value)

Figure 23 Market For Law To Grow At The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

Figure 24 Market In North America To Hold The Largest Share In 2021

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Artificial Intelligence Market

Figure 25 Market In Asia Pacific To Grow At The Highest Cagr Between 2021 And 2026

4.2 Market, By Processor

Figure 26 Market For Graphics Processing Unit To Grow At The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

4.3 Market, By Business Function

Figure 27 Marketing And Sales Business Function To Hold Largest Market Size During The Forecast Period

4.4 Market, Offering And Business Function

Figure 28 Software Offering And Marketing And Sales Business Function To Hold The Largest Market Share Of The Market In North America During Forecast Period

4.5 Market, By Region

Figure 29 North America To Hold The Highest Market Share In 2021

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

Figure 30 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges: Artificial Intelligence Market

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Growth Of Data-Based Ai And Advancement In Deep Learning

5.1.1.2 Need To Achieve Robotic Autonomy To Stay Competitive In A Global Market

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Limited Number Of Ai Experts

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Growth In Ethical Ai Development To Boost The Adoption Of Ai Technology

5.1.3.2 Increase In Government Initiatives And Growth In Investments To Leverage The Ai Technology

5.1.4 Challenge

5.1.4.1 Data Security And Privacy Concerns

5.2 Investments In Artificial Intelligence

Table 6 Major Investments In Artificial Intelligence, 2018–2021

5.3 Acquisitions In The Ai Market

Table 7 Major Acquisitions In The Artificial Intelligence Market Between 2018 And 2021

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.4.1 Methodology

5.4.2 Document Type

Table 8 Patents Filed, 2018-2021

5.4.3 Innovation And Patent Applications

Figure 31 Total Number Of Patents Granted In A Year, 2018–2021

5.4.3.1 Top Applicants

Figure 32 Top Ten Companies With Highest Number Of Patent Applications, 2018–2021

Table 9 Top Ten Patent Owners (Us) In The Artificial Intelligence Market, 2018–2021

5.5 Case Studies

5.5.1 Retail

5.5.1.1 Use Case 1: Asos Used Microsoft Azure Ml Service To Reduce Time-To-Market For Recommendations Model

5.5.1.2 Use Case 2: Aws Technologies Helped Artfinder Give Recommendations To Its Customers

5.5.2 Marketing And Sales

5.5.2.1 Use Case 1: Us Foods Used Solutions Offered By Snowflake And Datarobot To Analyze Transactions From 300,000 Customers

5.5.2.2 Use Case 2: Marketing Technology Companies, Such As G5 And Poder.Io Use H2o.Ai Technology To Deliver Innovative Marketing Solutions

5.5.3 Healthcare

5.5.3.1 Use Case 1: Tamil Nadu Egovernance Agency (Tnega) Used An Ai-Based Mobile App To Enable The Screening Of A Large Number Of People For Cataract

5.5.3.2 Use Case 2: Inspire Used Ml To Connect Millions Of Patients And Caregivers On Aws

5.5.4 Fintech

5.5.4.1 Use Case 1: Humana Used Watson Assistant To Address Customer Queries

5.5.4.2 Use Case 2: H2o Driverless Ai Used By Various Financial Institutions To Detect And Prevent Fraud

5.5.5 Security

5.5.5.1 Use Case 1: Cybraics Nlighten Platform Helped Prevent Systems From Cyber Threats

5.5.5.2 Use Case 2: Cognizant Created An Ai-Enabled Smudging Solution For A Large Indian Insurance Company To Protect Biometric Data

5.5.6 Agriculture

5.5.6.1 Use Case 1: The Biochemical Company Built A Digital Solution Possible To Deliver Accurate Product Recommendations Through The Power Of Ai

5.5.6.2 Use Case 2: An Agrochemical Company Used Precision Farming Solution To Predict Mildew Disease Occurring In Crops

5.5.7 Manufacturing

5.5.7.1 Use Case 1: Kia Motors America Relied On Advanced Analytics And Ai Solutions From Sas To Improve Its Products, Services, And Customer Satisfaction

5.5.7.2 Use Case 2: Coca-Cola Used Ibm Watson Services For Core Ml To Identify Equipment Issues, Diagnose Problems, And Troubleshoot Repairs

5.5.8 Law

5.5.8.1 Use Case 1: The Law Society Of British Columbia (Bc) Used Dataiku For Risk Ranking And Anomaly Detection

5.5.8.2 Use Case 2: Nia Contracts Analysis Of Infosys Leveraged Advanced Ml Techniques To Help Customers Derive Insights From Their Contracts And Other Legal Documents

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

Figure 33 Artificial Intelligence: Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 34 Artificial Intelligence: Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Use Cases

Figure 35 Artificial Intelligence: Use Cases Across Verticals

5.9 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 36 Artificial Intelligence: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Table 10 Artificial Intelligence Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.9.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.9.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.9.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.9.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.10 Evolution

Figure 37 Evolution Of Artificial Intelligence

5.11 Ecosystem Of The Market

Figure 38 Ecosystem

5.12 Market: Covid-19 Impact

5.13 Pricing Model Analysis

Table 11 Pricing Analysis

5.14 Revenue Analysis

Figure 39 Revenue Analysis Of Top Five Companies

Read More…….