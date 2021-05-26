Intelligent Automation Market 2021 | Share, Size, Opportunities, Key Vendors, Future Demands, and 2025

Kenneth Research has recently added a report on Intelligent Automation market which is studied for the forecast period 2021-2026. The market is anticipated to witness growth by a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing accessibility to internet amongst the households globally and the need for advanced technologies that promote effective communication between two distant geographies. In the United States, internet access to households grew from around 73% of the households in 2015 to close to 80% of the households in 2019. In Korea, it was around 98% in 2014 which grew to nearly 100% in 2020. On the other hand, in the Netherlands, internet access to households touched nearly 98% in 2019. Countries in the Latin America, such as Brazil and Mexico grew at a significant pace by about 1.45x and 1.63x respectively within a span of 4 years between 2015 and 2019.

Moreover, increase in ICT spending around the globe for hardware, software, services, new technologies and telecom among others is also anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years. The spending on new technologies recorded around USD 0.6 million in 2018 and is further estimated to reach close to USD 1.3 million by 2023. The total ICT spending around the globe further recorded close to USD 5 million in 2019 and is further projected to touch USD 6 million by 2023.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325813

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The Intelligent Automation Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

Global Intelligent Automation Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025

The market research report by Infoholic Research includes a detailed segmentation of the global intelligent automation market by component (platform and service), by application (business process automation, industrial automation, and IT infrastructure automation), by vertical (BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, energy and utilities, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America). This market research report identifies UiPath, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, BMC Software, Fix Stream, Deloitte, Accenture, Cognizant, TCS, and EY as the market leaders operating in the global intelligent automation market.

Overview of the Global Intelligent Automation Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global intelligent automation market will grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The market for intelligent automation is determined by the increased interest among enterprises to make internal processes fast and delight customer expectations.

Intelligent automation is changing the manufacturing industry and business processes for all industries. With a focus on analytics, IoT, and AI, intelligent automation technologies are leveraging the power of sensors and software bots to automate various manual activities.

Intelligent Automation Market Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the global intelligent automation market. The key players in the intelligent automation market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in a strong position in the market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325813

Few of the Key Vendors in the Intelligent Automation Market:

• UiPath

• Automation Anywhere

• Blue Prism

• BMC Software

• Fix Stream

There are few other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

Intelligent Automation Market Segmentation By Component

• Platform

• Services

o Deployment and Integration

o Maintenance and Support

o Consulting

The services segment is the major contributor to the intelligent automation market. Consulting services, among services, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Intelligent Automation Market Segmentation By Application

• Business Process Automation

• Industrial Automation

• IT Infrastructure Automation

Intelligent Automation Market Segmentation By Vertical

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Energy and Utilities

• Others

The manufacturing segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019 with industrial automation, and BFSI is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2025 with substantial adoption of RPA and AIOps.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325813

Intelligent Automation Market Research Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global intelligent automation market. Intelligent automation combines various technologies for improving, improvising, and offer better results for consumers and enterprises to use automation technologies to reduce manual workloads. It analyzes enterprise work environment, processes, priority to offer best-in-class features for the users that help in optimizing the overall business operations. The transformational capabilities of intelligent automation are revolutionizing how enterprises function and manage their business activities.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-(347)-627-0064

—New Report—-

Blockchain in Retail Market

In-Store Analytics Market

BPaaS Market

RPA in Healthcare Market

RPA Market

Human Resource Management Market

Communication Service Provider (CSP) Network Analytics Market