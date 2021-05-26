eSIM Market 2021 Trends, Size, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types, and Applications 2025

Kenneth Research has recently added a report on eSIM market which is studied for the forecast period 2021-2026. The market is anticipated to witness growth by a CAGR of 90% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing accessibility to internet amongst the households globally and the need for advanced technologies that promote effective communication between two distant geographies. In the United States, internet access to households grew from around 73% of the households in 2015 to close to 80% of the households in 2019. In Korea, it was around 98% in 2014 which grew to nearly 100% in 2020. On the other hand, in the Netherlands, internet access to households touched nearly 98% in 2019. Countries in the Latin America, such as Brazil and Mexico grew at a significant pace by about 1.45x and 1.63x respectively within a span of 4 years between 2015 and 2019. Moreover, increase in ICT spending around the globe for hardware, software, services, new technologies and telecom among others is also anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years. The spending on new technologies recorded around USD 0.6 million in 2018 and is further estimated to reach close to USD 1.3 million by 2023. The total ICT spending around the globe further recorded close to USD 5 million in 2019 and is further projected to touch USD 6 million by 2023.

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on eSIM Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The eSIM Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

Global eSIM Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025

eSIM (embedded subscriber identity module) is an embedded rewritable chip that eliminates the need for a physical SIM in electronic devices, which requires M2M and telecom communication. eSIM enables remote SIM provisioning for mobile devices and is currently supported by several telecom carriers. Few of the major tech companies, including Apple, Alphabet (Google), Samsung, and Huawei, have released devices that have eSIM capability. Google’s Android framework has started providing standard APIs for accessing eSIM and managing subscription profile on the eSIM since Android 9.

eSIM is similar to traditional physical SIM in aspects such as access points and IMEI numbers. However, when an organization hands over an eSIM to an employee, the organization loses control over the data used by the SIM, since the employee can use it across multiple devices. Through an eSIM, the organization can restrict the employee to use a pre-defined device for data consumption and thereby could exert more control over the data consumed.

Another advantage of using eSIM is the ease of changing mobile network operators. This will affect the carriers negatively since more customers will have the tendency to shift connection if they are not satisfied, provided the mobile number does not change. However, network operators have several advantages of using eSIM, including reduced cost, increasing subscribers, and better security. There has been growth in the number of telecom companies supporting eSIM capabilities with many major companies, including NTT Docomo, AT&T, Etisalat, Vodafone, and Telefonica, providing eSIM solutions.

The global eSIM market is expected to cross $700 million mark by the end of 2019, with the demand for eSIM increasing in areas including connected cars, consumer electronics, and IoT devices. The report also discusses the eSIM management services, including platform management provided by certain companies.

Based on geography, the global eSIM market is segmented in the regions of North America, Europe, APAC and RoW. RoW includes Middle East, South America, and Africa. North America is the leading revenue generator in the global eSIM market, with a significant share of the market contributed by the US.

Based on end-users, the global eSIM market is segmented into automotive sector, telecom sector, utilities sector, manufacturing sector, logistics sector, and others. Others include the use of eSIM devices for environment safety and security services used across all urban areas including smart cities. Few of the major use cases of eSIM will be witnessed in vehicle telematics apart from the telecom devices. Increasing R&D on connected vehicles and autonomous vehicles will fuel the demand for eSIM during the forecast period.

Based on offering, the global eSIM market is segmented into hardware segment and connectivity management services. The hardware segment includes the revenue generated from the sales of eSIM hardware modules. Connectivity management services involve the services provided by vendors for securely and remotely managing the lifecycle of cellular subscriptions.

Major vendors in the global eSIM market are STMicroelectronics, Sierra Wireless, Oasis Smart SIM, IoTivity Communications, Thales (Gemalto), Emnify, Tata Communications, Infineon Technologies, Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security, KORE Wireless, and Workz Group.

According to Infoholic Research, the global eSIM market will grow at a CAGR of over 90% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The aim of this report is to define, analyze, and forecast the eSIM market based on segments, which include end-user, offering, and region. In addition, global eSIM market report helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions and is primarily designed to provide the company’s executives with strategically substantial competitor information, data analysis, and insights about the market, development, and implementation of an effective marketing plan.

• The report, global eSIM market, comprises an analysis of vendors, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views.

• The report covers the competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

• In the vendors profile section, for companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

