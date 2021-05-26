Smart Textiles Market | 2021 Regional Covid-19 Impact Analysis with Global Forecast to 2025

Kenneth Research has recently added a report on Smart Textiles market which is studied for the forecast period 2021-2026. The market is anticipated to witness growth by a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing accessibility to internet amongst the households globally and the need for advanced technologies that promote effective communication between two distant geographies. In the United States, internet access to households grew from around 73% of the households in 2015 to close to 80% of the households in 2019. In Korea, it was around 98% in 2014 which grew to nearly 100% in 2020. On the other hand, in the Netherlands, internet access to households touched nearly 98% in 2019. Countries in the Latin America, such as Brazil and Mexico grew at a significant pace by about 1.45x and 1.63x respectively within a span of 4 years between 2015 and 2019. Moreover, increase in ICT spending around the globe for hardware, software, services, new technologies and telecom among others is also anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years. The spending on new technologies recorded around USD 0.6 million in 2018 and is further estimated to reach close to USD 1.3 million by 2023. The total ICT spending around the globe further recorded close to USD 5 million in 2019 and is further projected to touch USD 6 million by 2023.

The Smart Textiles Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

Report Title: Global Smart Textiles Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025

This market research report by Infoholic Research includes a detailed segmentation of the global smart textiles market by type (passive smart textile, active smart textile, ultra smart textile), by functionality (sensing, aesthetics & luminescence, energy harvesting, thermal energy harvesting), by end-user (healthcare, military & defense, automotive, sports & fitness, fashion & entertainment), and by region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW). Google, Samsung, DuPont, OmSignal, Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Nike, Under Armour, Textronics, and Sensoria are identified as the major vendors operating in the global smart textiles market.

Overview of the Smart Textiles Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global smart textiles market will grow at a CAGR of around 30% during the forecast period between 2019 and 2025. Smart textiles are fabrics with embedded electronic parts and conductive threads. Smart textiles, also referred to as e-textiles or intelligent textiles, can detect or sense the environmental changes and automatically respond to the changes or stimuli, including mechanical, thermal, and even chemical changes. Smart textiles have been witnessing significant developments over the last 5 years and are poised for a promising future. Few recent developments in the area of the smart textile include a conductive thread for storing data as well as personal safety from toxic chemicals.

Military & defense, healthcare, and sports are major industries that are reaping significant benefits from smart textiles and their functions. Few other industries, including automotive and fashion, are also leveraging the benefits of smart textiles.

According to the smart textiles industry analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global smart textiles market in 2019. The growing awareness of smart textiles in North America and strong demand for smart textiles from the military & defense industry are among the factors leading toward the market growth of smart textiles in North America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Smart Textiles Market Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report by Infoholic Research covers and analyzes the global smart textiles market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market, and as a result, the smart textiles market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players in this market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies, to be in a strong position in the market.

Few of the Key Vendors in the Smart Textiles Market Research:

• Google

• Samsung

• DuPont

• OmSignal

• Tommy Hilfiger

• Adidas

• Nike

• Under Armour

• Textronics

• Sensoria

Other than consumer technology, Samsung is investing in clothing as well as medical research. Recently, Samsung has received a patent for smart T-shirts, equipped with sensors that can track and monitor the lungs’ functionality of wearers and provide advice through smartphones.

There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

Smart Textiles Market Research, By Type

• Passive Smart Textile

• Active Smart Textile

• Ultra Smart Textile

The active smart textile segment is estimated to hold the largest market share and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Smart Textiles Market Research, By Functionality

• Sensing

• Aesthetics & Luminescence

• Energy Harvesting

• Thermal Energy Harvesting

• Others

The sensing segment accounts for the major share in the smart textiles market and the energy harvesting segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Smart Textiles Market Research, By End-user

• Healthcare

• Military & Defense

• Automotive

• Sports & Fitness

• Fashion & Entertainment

• Others

The military & defense segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019. Smart textiles, by sensing the hazardous environmental conditions, enhance the performance & safety of defense force and help them in rapidly responding to any casualties.

Smart Textiles Market Research Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the smart textiles market. The report discusses the market in terms of type, functionality, end-user, and regions. Further, the report also provides details about the drivers, opportunities, and major challenges impacting the market growth.

