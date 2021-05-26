Roofing Chemicals Market 2021-2028 by Demand, Global Trends, Future Growth, Future Growth, Revenue Forecast, Revenue Analysis

Global Roofing Chemicals Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast 2020 – 2028

The roofing chemicals are widely used in the roofing of industrial, residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. With the help of roofing chemicals, the durability, strength, and resistance of roof can be improved. Also, the chemicals maintain the color, reduce chemical and water usage and improve resistance for adverse climatic conditions. There is a high demand of metal roofing followed by elastomeric, membrane, plastic and bituminous, roofing. The chemicals such as acrylic resin, asphalt, elastomer, epoxy resin, and styrene are important chemicals.

The demand in developing countries is the key factor of high growth of roofing chemicals market. In any country economic development is also a key factor which creates high growth opportunity for roofing chemicals. The infrastructure includes industrial as well as urban growth of economy. One of the key drivers from application segment is metal roofing, further the market is driving globally due to increasing cost of conventional feedstock for chemicals. Roofing chemicals manufacturers in developed regions like North America and Europe follow strict government policies while developing chemicals.

The government policies in developing regions are strict as compared to the developed countries. The opportunities in developing countries are higher for this market. In developed regions like Europe, government has imposed many strict rules over the manufacturers which results in producing renewable chemicals. The raw materials used for roofing chemicals are naphtha, asphalt, crude oil etc. It expected that the metal roofing will lead the roofing chemicals market by application; followed by membrane roofing plastic roofing and bitumen roofing, in terms of value.

The key participants in the roofing chemicals market include Pidilite Industries Ltd, BASF, Bayer, Akzo Nobel, Dow Chemicals, Polygel Industries, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Du Pont, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Bridgestone Corporation, Toray Industries, Evonik Industries, Eastman Chemical Company, Choksey Chemical, and Trinseo Europe GmbH.

Companies profiled include

1. Pidilite Industries Ltd

2. BASF

3. Bayer

4. Akzo Nobel

5. Dow Chemicals

6. Polygel Industries

7. Exxon Mobil Corporation

8. Du Pont

9. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

10. Bridgestone Corporation

11. Toray Industries

12. Evonik Industries

13. Eastman Chemical Company

14. Choksey Chemical

15. Trinseo Europe GmbH

16. Momentive Performance Materials Holdings

17. Kumho Petrochemicals

18. Polyone Corporation

19. ZEON Corporation

20. Solvay Chemicals

21. Estop Group

22. 3M Company

23. Owens Corning Corporation

24. Johns Manville Corporation

25. Gaf Materials

26. Hb Fuller Company

27. Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.

28. Saint-Gobain S.A.

29. AWC

30. Honbo plastic factory

This Research Report covers

1. Historical data

2.Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR up to 2028

3.Industry Analysis

4.Competitive Analysis

5. Key geographic growth data

Key Answers Captured in Report?

Which geography would have better demand for products/services?

What are the strategies adopted by big players in the regional market?

Which country would see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

What is the current & expected market size in the next five years?

What is the market feasibility for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the market?

What is the risk involved for suppliers in the geography?

What factors would drive the demand for the product/service in the near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in market growth?

