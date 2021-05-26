Supply Chain Analytics Market 2021 Global Major Companies Profile, Share, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2028

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Supply Chain Analytics Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2028.

The supply chain analytics market is set to grow at rapid rate and is driven by various factors such as high demand from inventory management, increasing awareness for smart supply chain, and low cost of sourcing & logistics. Supply chain analytics provide a competitive advantage in a global market place. With supply chain analytics tools and solutions, organizations are able to track and analyze data on daily basis which enable more efficient decision making.

Today, with the advent of e-commerce, there is a significant explosion of big data in businesses. Moreover, supply chain is the essence of an e-commerce platform. As a result, world’s leading manufacturers and suppliers have realized the potential of supply chain analytics. With supply chain analytics, companies are improving key metrics, deriving more value from their assets, and keeping inventories at more efficient levels. However, these firms are still concerned about issues such as false analytics, data security, and complexity in data handling and so on. Thus, this has signified slow adoption rate for the supply chain analytics solution. However, growing trend of online sales and purchase creates huge opportunity before the market.

The report segmented supply chain analytics market on the basis of solutions, services, industrial applications, deployment models and geography. The country level analysis of each geographical region is the USP of our report. The analysis of the report is based on various parameters such as adoption rate of supply chain analytics among industries, growing trends in e-commerce, investment trends in supply chain analytics market, growing adoption across geographies and so on. The data is collected through primary and secondary research. The report provides detailed analysis of key market players and their strategies.

Companies profiled include

1. IBM Corporation

2. Microstrategy

3. Oracle Corporation

4. SAP SE

5. SAS Institute INC.

6. Capgemini S.A.

7. Genpact

8. Kinaxis INC.

9. Tableau

10. Birst INC.

11. Accenture

12. JDA

13. Manhatten Associates

14. Ariba

15. Targit

16. Logility

17. Chainalytics

18. Entercom

19. Maersk

20. Mu-Sigma

21. Icreate

22. Latentview Analytics

23. Cognilytics

24. Fractal Analytics

25. Manthan Systems

26. Wipro

27. Northrop Grumman

28. Lockheed Martin

29. United Technologies

30. Raytheon

This Research report covers

1. Historical data

2.Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR up to 2028

3.Industry Analysis

4.Competitive Analysis

5. Key geographic growth data

Key Answers Captured in Report?

Which geography would have better demand for products/services?

What are the strategies adopted by big players in the regional market?

Which country would see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

What is the current & expected market size in the next five years?

What is the market feasibility for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the market?

What is the risk involved for suppliers in the geography?

What factors would drive the demand for the product/service in the near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in market growth?

