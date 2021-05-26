Enterprise Mobility Management Market from 2021 Growth Development Factors Applications and Future Prospects, Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development 2028

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Enterprise Mobility Management Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2028.

The enterprise mobility management is segmented on the basis of solutions which include mobile device management, mobile content management, mobile application management and other applications. Mobile content management is expected to be the fastest growing stream during the forecasted period due to increasing demand for managing big data. Emergence of cloud computing creates significant opportunities before the enterprise mobility management market. The enterprise mobility management market is dominated by some major companies such as AirWatch (VMWare), Good Technology, BlackBerry, MobileIron, Citrix Systems, SAP, and IBM. Almost 60% of the market is captured by these firms.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The enterprise mobility management market is majorly driven by the growing number of mobile phone users within the organization. With the concept of Bring Your Own Device or BYOD consumerization of IT has emerged as significant trend driving the market. Also, the major buying criteria for EMM system are security and compliance. As people are using their own devices for accessing enterprise data, preventing data loss and data breach is the key concern for the Enterprise mobile management companies. Organizations are focusing on building multiplatform solutions to support multiple devices within the same network. Although, enterprise mobility is transforming the way business operates, security is the key concern in the adoption of enterprise mobility. BYOD has brought many benefits from cost savings to productivity gains, security and compliance is the major challenge before the enterprise mobility management market.

The report segmented enterprise mobility management market on the basis of solutions, services, applications and region. The country level analysis of each geographical region is the USP of our report. The analysis of the report is based on various parameters such as Adoption rate of BYOD concept among enterprise, Number of mobile workers globally, growing development of mobile apps in organizations internally and so on. The data is collected through primary and secondary research. The report provides detailed analysis of key market players and their strategies.

Companies profiled

1 IBM (International Business Machines Corporation)

2 Microsoft Corporation

3 Mobile Iron

4 Symantec Corporation

5 Vmware, Inc (Airwatch )

6 Amtel Inc

7 Citrix Systems Inc

8 Good Technology

9 SAP

10 Soti

11 Hyper Office

12 Blackberry

13 Sophos

14 Airwatch

15 Kaseya

16 Datamation

17 Infosys

18 Kony

19 Dell

20 Microsoft

21 Heat Software

22 Samsung Enterprise

23 AT&T Inc

24 Apperian

25 UpTop

26 Absolute Software

27 Esri

28 Kore Telematics

29 nuVizz

30 Robosoft Technologies

This Research Report covers

1. Historical data

2. Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR upto 2028

3. Industry Analysis

4. Competitive Analysis

5. Key geographic growth data

6. In-depth profiling of companies

