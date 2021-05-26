Hadoop Market Share 2021 Analysis by Product Types & Applications; Industry Top Players, Regions & Market Overview 2028

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Hadoop Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2028.

Hadoop is a data storage processing system that enables data storage, file sharing, data analytics etc. The technology is scalable & enables effective analysis from large unstructured data therefore adding value. With increasing role of social media and internet communication Hadoop is being largely used by various spectrum of companies ranging from Facebook to Yahoo. Other big users of Hadoop include Cloudera, Hortonworks, IBM, Amazon, Intel, Mapr, Microsoft. This technology facilitates its users to handle more data through enhanced storage capacity also enables data retrieval in case of hardware failure.

Hadoop as a solution is increasingly offering data retrieval and data security features. These features are getting better with time. This is leading to enhanced solution to database management systems (DBMS). Hadoop software is the highest growing market in comparison to hardware and services. In terms of geographical segmentation, North America expected to lead the revenues in this market due to higher rate of technology adoption.

The exploding big data from the web has generated huge opportunities for storage and analytics software. The development of e-commerce results in increase in amount of unstructured data from social media. As a result, large and complex datasets are being generated in almost all business activities. Due to which the need for storage, maintenance, and analysis of such data sets has arrived. Hadoop has the ability to handle all types of data from every types of systems. It not only let you to store data but also to reveal insights by establishing relationships between different data sets. The explosion of the volume of content, and more importantly, new forms of it including Tweets and posts to social media, has increased the need to use any type of information from nearly any source.

Companies profiled include

1.Intel

2. Cloudera

3. Hortonworks

4. Microsoft

5. MapR Technologies

6. IBM

7. Amazon

8. Cisco Systems Inc

9. Datameer

10. Teradata Corporation

11. Informatica

12. Pentaho

13. Hadapt

14. Cask

15. Qubole

16. Alpine Data Labs

17. Appfluent

18. DataStax

19. Apache Bigtop

20. Cascading

21. Cloudspace

22. Datamine Lab

23. Data Salt

24. Data Torrent

25. Hstreaming

26. Impetus

27. Apache Mahout

28. Nutch

29. VM Ware

30. Emblocsoft

This Research Report covers

1. Historical data

2. Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR upto 2028

3. Industry Analysis

4. Competitive Analysis

5. Key geographic growth data

